I’m not proud of it, but I’m among the sorry souls who’ve attended Zoom meetings mullet-style — you know: business on top, casual from the waist down.
I’ve worn a button-down shirt, cinched up a tie and made darn sure my computer camera wasn’t picking up the tattered jeans and sandals I was wearing to complete the outfit.
Feels good to admit that, I guess.
And as days and weeks have added up to months of work-from-home pandemic isolation, I’m not sure if I remember what I even have in the way of office-appropriate attire anymore.
What used to be a routine question — what am I going to wear today? — might be a daunting daily decision for some of us whenever we all start heading back into work. Are these shoes out of date? Have I gained too much weight for these slacks?
This issue, as we’ve focused on style, we’ve asked a lot of questions. And we’ve learned a lot about what we wear says about us.
Turns out one of the things our clothing choices have been mentioning lately is that we’re stressed out. Worried about the pandemic, politics and the overall state of the world.
When we’re anxious, we tend to pull on comfort clothes — maybe a favorite hoodie, ragged jeans, cushy slippers. The wearable equivalent to homemade macaroni and cheese.
When our Christine Corbett Conklin checked in with Yakima-area clothing stores to find out what’s hot for fall, they all emphasized that soft, comforting items — floppy sweaters and oversized jackets — are still wardrobe mainstays. But they also noted that brighter colors are starting to come into vogue. A sign, perhaps, that we’re looking toward cheerier days.
Shannon Mahre, who’s loved cowboy boots, hats and fringe since she was a toddler, might’ve hit upon a parallel in western style — Cindy Reed of Farmgirl Pickings told her that lots of far-ranging women are looking westward to inspire their attire. Shannon and her friend Katelin Rosenkranz even tried on a few of the latest looks and took some pictures of each other.
But style doesn’t stop at your dressing table.
Melissa Labberton’s Yakima Abode feature on the elaborate flowers and foliage around Teresa Foster’s Yakima cottage suggests self-expression can be grown or built, as well as worn. And Andrea McCoy’s Kitchen Captivated recipe reminds us that a satisfying family meal can express love in ways words sometimes can’t.
Yes, style comes in a lot of colors and shapes. How you define it and display is all up to you.
Sweatpants, cowboy boots or Zoom-view mullets, we think you’re wearing it well.
- John Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.