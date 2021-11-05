In elementary school, they wanted us to try at least one bite of everything on our plastic cafeteria trays before we could go out to the playground after lunch.
But all we wanted to eat was tacos or fried chicken or macaroni and cheese or something. Not cooked cabbage. Not lima beans. Not canned pears.
So lunchtime was always dicey. At times, a test of wills.
Whatever teacher drew the short straw and had to be on lunchroom duty would be on patrol, making sure nobody tried to slop their beets under the table or wrap their stewed tomatoes into their napkin to try to pass inspection.
Most of the time, the smart kids would just stir up whatever they didn’t want to eat and make it look like they’d tried a bite or two.
That usually worked — except with Mrs. Watkins.
She could spot a creamed-corn comb-over a mile away. She’d even made my best friend Doug eat the applesauce he’d spooned into his half-full milk carton in a futile attempt to get rid of it. (I lost track of Doug after high school, but I’m sure that childhood trauma made him a psychopath later in life. He’s probably on death row in a Florida or Texas prison now — maybe I should send him a card.)
Anyway, the long and short of it was that Mrs. Watkins and I clashed head-on one rainy fall day when I was in first grade.
I decided there was no way I was touching that slimy green wad of cooked spinach. Not this time. No subterfuge, no negotiating. I just wasn’t eating it.
I explained it all to her respectfully, but firmly.
“Sit back down and eat your spinach, Johnny,” she said.
And there we were. At an impasse.
The standoff lasted until Gertie, the cook, was ready to close the cafeteria and go home. I’d sat at the table, all alone in the lunchroom, for half the afternoon. The buses were lining up in the parking lot — school was out.
Gertie tapped my shoulder, took my tray and silently scraped the spinach into the garbage.
I didn’t know where Mrs. Watkins was by then, so I just made for my bus and got out of there.
I guess you can make what you want of that story. I’d almost forgotten about it until we started trying to figure out this month’s issue — which focuses on food.
Fortunately, the stories we have are a little less dramatic, and nobody has to try anything if it doesn’t sound good.
We think it will, though:
- Fall is upon us, and Christine Corbett Conklin has pumpkin spice on her mind. Turns out she’s not alone, according to the folks who run local coffee shops and cafes.
- Carol Barany, meantime, looks into how local organizations are saving perfectly healthy food from being wasted and getting it to people who can really use it.
- While all that’s going on, Ryan Messer is counting the days until he can eat fair food again. It’s a long time, so he’s looking for alternatives to tide him over.
- And yes, Andrea McCoy has a healthy recipe that’ll make your mouth water. (We won’t spoil it, but it’s not spinach.)
