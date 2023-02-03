February is like that kid from high school who’s always standing off to the side in all the yearbook pictures.
Nice guy, but a third wheel. Friend of a friend. Showed up for everything, but nobody can remember anything particularly distinguishing about him, and everyone lost track of him right after graduation.
As the shortest month of the year, February gets overlooked a lot, too. Sure, it’s got Valentine’s Day going for it, but other than that, it just seems to tag along with January and March. It’s not really winter, not really spring.
By February, most of us have put away all that holiday fa-la-la-la folderol, but the good weather’s still a way off. Meantime, everything feels kind of dormant.
So this is a great month to spend getting ready for other months — the perfect time to get in shape and focus on your health.
That’s a lot of what this month’s issue is all about.
Here’s a warmup:
• Wendy Steere gets us rolling with a mental and physical fitness program guaranteed to make you feel younger. Cycling, she reports, has helped her recapture the carefree pleasures that she reveled in as a kid. She lays out the basics by telling the story of how she got hooked on two-wheeled commuting.
• Shannon Mahre’s recent stand-up paddleboard trip down Utah’s Green River turned out to be a journey that invigorated her mind and body. She made some great friends and took in some soul-stirring scenery — just wait’ll you see the pictures.
• And Carol Barany joins us to plant this fitness suggestion — gardening is an underrated way to tend to your physical and mental health. It’s as vigorous as you want it to be, the sunlight infuses you with vitamin D, and the satisfaction of seeing your labors come to fruition feeds your mind and soul — and your stomach, if you’ve done it right.
You’ll also read about some more Yakima history from Ellen Allmendinger, sample a super-healthy smoothie that Andrea McCoy knows how to make, and get a firsthand look at the wonder of the Maldives from world traveler Addy Logsdon.
Guess we’d better limber up. February’s looking a little more active and exciting than we originally thought.
— John Taylor
