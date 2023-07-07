After years of watching my green-thumbed neighbors raise towering rows of corn, squash the size of salmon, and wheelbarrow loads of potatoes, carrots, lettuce and peppers, I’m tentatively testing the waters — or soil, I guess — myself.
On a whim, I bought half a dozen tiny tomato plants a month or two ago, brought them home and planted them in a sawed-off wooden whiskey barrel. I skimmed through the directions on the little tags that came in each tiny plastic pot, then told the plants I’d water them occasionally, but that they were basically on their own from here.
So far, they’re proving to be pretty hardy stock.
And in keeping with this issue’s home and garden theme, I’m discovering that a lot of the things people say about the health benefits of gardening aren’t all that far off.
For instance, now I can slip out the back door with a beer whenever I feel like it. “Gotta check the tomatoes,” I tell my wife importantly as I’m leaving. Like I’m a farmer or a gardener or something.
If that’s not a stress-reliever I don’t know what is.
As of this writing, I count seven green thumbnail-size tomatoes growing in my two-by-two garden. Not exactly a bumper crop, but my calculations I only need a few more to make my $2 outlay for the plants pay off.
Maybe next year, I’ll increase my yield and my health benefits by planting tomatoes all over the yard. No more mowing!
Man, the more I learn about gardening, the more advantages I see ...
Meantime, we hope you’ll also see some advantages to flipping through the pages ahead.
Our annual home and garden issue has a number of fresh-off-the-vine stories about life around the Yakima Valley:
Christine Corbett Conklin takes an early look at the Yakima Area Arboretum’s upstart Winter Garden, which is coming along nicely. Once it takes root, Arboretum visitors will have even more access to year-round beauty.
Local history expert Ellen Allmendinger takes us on a tour of some of Yakima’s oldest homes — which were once the backbone of the downtown area. Some are still there, some have been moved. And some have been repurposed in surprising ways.
And with summer upon us, Andrea McCoy has the perfect recipe for the warm, cheery nights ahead: Miso Brown Sugar Grilled Salmon with Sesame Grilled Cabbage. Trust us, you’ll want seconds.
While you’re reading, I’d better get back to work. I think I’ll hit the fridge, then go tend to that tomato crop.
