Welcome to the holiday season, the time of gifts and light. Also, fruitcake so dry, thick and hard you could split it with a sledge ax.
It’s a season of contradictions, I guess.
We never made fruitcake at our house when I was a kid — mainly because none of us particularly liked it. But we had several well-intentioned family friends who baked it by the bale every Christmas and delivered it dutifully to everyone in the neighborhood. (“No, no — it was no trouble at all. Just enjoy it!”)
And every year, by February or March, we always seemed to have a few crumbly pieces left that nobody wanted to touch.
“Did you get enough of my special fruitcake, Johnny?” the fruitcake-traffickers would invariably ask me at church or at the grocery store or something.
It was great training for generating insincere smiles and feigned enthusiasm for the sake of being polite to grown-ups.
You don’t seem to hear much about fruitcake anymore. Maybe it’s been supplanted by pumpkin spice. Or maybe it’s because we all finally realized that hardly anybody could force the stuff down.
Who knows?
Whatever the reason, the apparent demise of fruitcake is about as close to a Christmas miracle as anybody could ask for, in my book.
So no, we don’t have any coverage of fruitcakes in this, our annual holiday issue. However, we still have plenty of seasonal topics to talk about:
Just in case Santa forgets to check, Christine Corbett Conklin asked a number of local political and business leaders what’s on their Christmas wish lists this year. The answers she got could be a big help if you’re still shopping for, say, the county prosecutor or the mayor.
Carol Barany, meantime, takes on a prickly subject this month with her feature on growing Christmas cacti. While other flowering plants are snoozing away the cold winter months, cacti come out to play. And they’re a great way to brighten up your home this holiday season.
Andrea McCoy has a treat that’ll make you forget you ever heard of fruitcake — just seeing the picture of her Peppermint Mocha Pudding with Whipped Cream and Peppermint Candies will have your mouth watering.
And be sure to sample a fun fixture we’re introducing this issue: “All I Need is One Bite.” Our newest writer, self-described foodie Reesha Cosby, will spotlight the chefs who give local restaurants their flavor. Reesha, who’s also a local radio personality, starts us off this month with a feature on Travis Lucky Bob, who prepares authentic Indigenous eats at A&B Native American Cuisine in Toppenish.
— John Taylor
