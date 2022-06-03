I’m no psychologist, but considering all the depressing headlines we keep reading about needless wars, inexcusable shootings and whatever the craziest flavor of politics is this week, maybe everybody just needs to go outside and play.
If you ask me, we spend too much time locked on our screens anyway. Tapping out social complaints and political counterpoints on our keyboards isn’t going to fix anything. Meantime, we’re squandering bright, sunny days brooding over work assignments, fretting over household budgets and escaping into online card rooms or something, rarely emerging from our indoor cocoons.
So maybe we should simply put down our phones once in a while. Get outside and move around. Do something — anything — that lets us savor the lush scents of early summer as they waft into the Yakima Valley.
Maybe it’s time we stop neglecting fun.
If you’re on board with that, then I think you’ve come to the right place — our annual “outdoors and sports” issue is all about fun:
Let’s start with an activity that would probably horrify your mother: ax throwing. Christine Corbett Conklin takes a swing at a sport that’s gaining popularity at a surprising rate around the country. Chopping wood will never be the same again.
Or how about a camel ride? Addy Logsdon took one during her recent trip to Dubai, the 24/7 metropolis that’s become a must-see destination for visitors to the United Arab Emirates. She also went four-wheeling in the endless desert sands with a daredevil driver … and lived to write about it.
If your idea of outdoor activity is a little less adventurous, on the other hand, maybe Melissa S. Labberton and Chad Bremerman can finagle you an invitation to Mary and Dan Beddeson’s hillside mansion — this month’s Yakima Abode — for poolside cocktails. One way or another, when you get a look at the place they’ve built, you’re going to want to sit down.
So yeah. Let’s go outside to play today. Start slow if you want to — maybe begin by losing that phone and taking our magazine out to your front porch.
Reading might not be a sport — yet — but at least you’ll be outside.
— John Taylor
