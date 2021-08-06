I completed my first painting a few years ago. Nothing to it. Took a couple of hours.
I was at one of those drink-wine-and-paint nights in Casper, Wyoming, and the teacher was loud, fun and encouraging. And she seemed a little tipsy as the evening progressed.
Everybody in the class did the same painting. It was sort of like paint-by-the-numbers.
Was it art? No.
We all just followed the teacher’s instructions, step by step. We had no idea what we were doing.
Most of us were astonished as the steps we followed slowly led us to a picture of a dark woodland with a big moon looming overhead.
Look! We made a painting! Whee!
That’s not how it works for real artists, though — at least none of the ones I’ve known. They aren’t just playing with pretty colors, they’re showing us what’s in their souls.
We’ll meet some artists like that in this month’s annual art issue.
One of them is Becky Melcher, who has displayed her work all over town, including at the Windows Alive project and the Larson Gallery. But Melcher, who’s spent much of her life trying to portray the essence of light in her paintings, tells Christine Corbett Conklin that she didn’t even think she had the right to call herself an artist until recently.
Thanks to Shannon Mahre, we’ll also learn about Sol Shine Preschool, which operates at the Yakima Area Aboretum. The idea is to incorporate nature in children’s early development, and the end result is a bunch of happy kids who discover art, adventure and practical knowledge as they explore the outdoors.
And finally — watch your step here — we’ll head to the second floor of a century-old Yakima building, where Ben and Ann Hittle have created a dreamy live-in loft. They gave Melissa S. Labberton and Chad Bremerman a tour the other day, and trust us, this place is a masterpiece.
But it’s not all art this month. With indoor and outdoor venues reopening after months of pandemic-related precautions, we’re taking a look at what’s up with the wedding business in a special pullout section.
So take one more admiring look at my entrancing artwork, then turn the page to see some real art.
John Taylor