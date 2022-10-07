Welcome to October and the Halloween season.
Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
In 1897, to the chagrin of citizens and city police, mischievous youths of the city celebrated Halloween by conducting several pranks. The most notable may have been the moving of a small home, obviously made of wood, to a location near the intersection of Front and Walnut streets and the railroad tracks. They also attached a stolen business sign to the tiny home. One can imagine the city’s surprise the next morning.
The pranks that year weren’t the first, nor will they be the last to occur in the city. They reportedly continued for some time.
While some were busy creating mischief, others observed the holiday by attending stylish and formal Halloween gatherings often hosted in the homes of well-known citizens. Such gatherings were described as occurring in fancily decorated homes.
The gatherings often offered a variety of games to entertain the guests, including bobbing for apples. Other popular Halloween parlor games, like Snapdragon, have now gone by the wayside (likely for safety and liability reasons).
Originally a Christmas game, Snapdragon was eventually included in Halloween festivities. Variances of the game exist, although in general it consists of placing raisins or other items into a bowl of water, followed by consumable alcohol that is lit on fire. Participants then snatch the raisins out of the burning bowl and place them in their mouths. Often the intent was to pluck and eat the most raisins to achieve luck in love.
Seeking love matches during a Halloween party was rather popular for a time. In 1894, the Cinderella Club held a Halloween party for just that purpose. Organized by a Miss Baxter and a Miss Hilton, the club consisted of 12 young, available female members.
The party was held at the home of Miss Baxter’s parents and was chaperoned by adult women. Among those attending were Misses Allen, Holton, Gulliand and Vaughn. The young available men who were invited to socialize at the party included those from the Miller, Vaughn and Guilland families.
Dimly lit with sulfurous odors drifting about, the Baxters’ home was stylishly decorated with masks and death heads for the occasion. A lunch was served for the guests, who stayed into the evening while participating in parlor games that included bobbing for apples, squash seed guessing and hunting for peanuts.
Matchmaking Halloween parties weren’t the only festivities occurring in the city. The Jolly Eight Club, a club consisting of females who enjoyed games, hosted a Halloween sheet and pillowcase party at the home of Mrs. Benjamin Barge in 1898. Well known for their educational, real estate and philanthropic endeavors, the Barge family home was in the Nob Hill area of the city (today’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood).
For the occasion, their home was decorated with jack-o’-lanterns. Fortune-telling games and a luncheon were enjoyed by the young men and woman who attended.
Halloween parties for younger children’s clubs were also common in the city. In 1904, the Spider Club held a Halloween party at the home of Archie and Clarissa Flint on North Third Street. Archie Flint once served as the secretary and treasurer of the Yakima Furniture Co. (the predecessor to the Flint&Shaw undertaking business).
Hosting a spider party at their home was likely nothing strange to the family, since other Flint family members once had an entomology lab in their home. The Flint home was decorated with none other than spiders and webs for the occasion. Among those attending were the Flints’ elementary school-age children Alda and Avera, and members of the Taylor, Fairbrook, Crawford and Sampson families.
In 1908, Miss Ruth Leslie and Miss Margaret Jennings invited several friends to a Halloween gathering at the home of Ruth’s aunt, Mrs. Gertrude (Blanker) Dills. When guests arrived at the Dills home at 16th and Yakima avenues they were escorted by a ghost to the home, where other ghosts were waiting to usher them inside. Stylishly decorated with jack-o’-lanterns, red and black ribbons, and leaves to mark the occasion, their guests enjoyed parlor games and a meal at a table set for 16.
A Halloween party in honor of Mrs. Ella (Parker) Stair, a popular retired school district superintendent, was also staged in 1908. The affair was hosted at the home of Wilbur and Grace Robertson on Naches Avenue with Mrs. Mary Cannon, Ella Stair’s niece, co-hosting. The home was stylishly decorated with jack-o’-lanterns and bats while entertainment included each participant wearing a sheet and mask while attempting to identify other guests.
Afterward a luncheon was served with the help of several prominent woman, including Mrs. Susanna Steinweg, Mrs. Rossiter and Mrs. Rose Larson (Ella’s sister).
Fancy Halloween parties continued in the city for several years, slowly fading away as traditions changed. Many still host Halloween parties at their homes, although they tend to be comparatively simpler and often lack the formalities and often-risky parlor games of yesteryear.
Perhaps spending some time this month reflecting on the old Halloween traditions and festivities is a great way to remember our city’s past.
