If you think beer is just for drinking, think again — there’s a whole flight of beer and hop products out there just waiting to be discovered! From beauty aids to food products and household decor, there’s something to suit nearly everyone’s taste, especially here in Yakima Valley's hop country.
“Hops are so versatile,” said Nina Ummel, owner and “chief visionary officer” of Ummelina Yakima Valley Spa Retreat on Yakima Avenue. “The key is it’s relaxing, it’s a soothing extract.”
Ummelina offers products with hop extract for both you — and your dog. For humans, there are botanical cleansers and “balancers” for your skin’s pH. For your pet, there's Hops for Hounds, a shampoo that also can benefit fur and hair.
“Hops is such a good ingredient for calming the skin,” Ummel noted, adding that, for her custom-made products, “It’s been beautiful to see (the hops) grow in the fields, the harvest, and all the way down to the extraction.”
At The Little Soapmaker, also on Yakima Avenue, beer and hops are combined with other ingredients such as olive oil, soybean oil and coconut oil to produce Hoppy Beer Soap. At $8.55 per bar, it offers a “clean and fresh mild scent” that can help with exfoliation, according to shop manager Alexis Ponce.
“It’s a good, natural way to go,” she said. In addition, “customers are always asking for things from here in the Valley," so this soap satisfies that appetite.
And speaking of appetites, numerous food products that incorporate beer are for sale locally.
At Yakima’s Ship Shop on Summitview Avenue, you can find an item called “Dead Guy Hot Sauce” produced by Silagy Sauce, a company founded by natives of Washington state. In addition to fresh peppers, vinegar and onions, the sauce is infused with Dead Guy Ale, produced by Rogue Ales of Oregon. An eight-ounce bottle sells for $9.95.
“It’s really good,” said sales associate Chris Smith, noting that he’d tried the sauce himself, with chicken. “It’s a different-tasting sauce. The brand sells pretty well.”
Other local stores carry merchandise such as bread mix, to which you can add the beer of your choice.
At Cobblestones on River Road, for example, you can purchase a Stonewall Kitchen Rosemary Parmesan Quick Bread Mix. Depending on individual taste, this can be made with beer or club soda, customer service representative Beth Heron explained. The mix, which costs $13.50, makes one loaf of bread.
Fiddlesticks, on Summitview Avenue, also offers bread mixes. Here, you can find a Rabbit Creek bread mix in flavors such as cheddar bacon or cheesy garlic for $8.50. They also carry a specialty caramel apple bread mix by Molly & You for $13.50. Each product calls for adding a can of beer to the mix.
These mixes are “kind of a fun idea and a curiosity,” said marketing coordinator Janet Buege.
The products may particularly appeal to people who enjoy consuming beer, she suggested.
And lest your pet feel left out of the mix, never fear, because the Simply Crafted Marketplace, also on Summitview Avenue, offers a brand of dog treats made with spent brewing grain. Malted Mutt goodies, made in eastern Washington, come in a peanut butter flavor and are whimsically shaped like mustaches. They contain no beer or hops and are safe for pets.
Simply Crafted also offers a variety of décor options incorporating hops. This fall, they will carry hop-infused candles. In addition, they craft wreaths and even crowns for festivals and special events made of hops on the vine (or “bine,” as it’s called).
“We go to local farms and the farms give us hops to use,” said owner Jenn Sharp. “We decorate with hops because they’re so easy to get and they’re so pretty. …We love to use as much local as we can!”
If you’re still not seeing the appeal of items that contain beer and hops, then how about a product that is contained in beer — or at least a beer can? Fiddlesticks sells candles made by the local Corks and Candles company that come in 12-ounce Bale Breaker Brewing Company cans. You can choose from scents such as “brandied pear,” “black raspberry” or even “waffle,” at a cost of $15.95 per candle.
And the options go on and on. Whatever your taste, it can be a barrel of fun to explore the wide variety of products made with beer and hops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.