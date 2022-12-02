Throughout the Yakima Valley, Christmas preparations are moving full speed ahead. Amid the frenzy of shopping, decorating and baking, civic and business leaders took a few minutes to reflect on their heartfelt hopes for our community and world. They also added some personal wishes for what Santa might leave under the tree for them.
Yakima Mayor Janice Deccio led off with her wishes for our Valley.
“I would really like to see our city rise up the way that it should and flourish, to see the end of homelessness and have a city where people feel safe,” she said.
On a more personal note, her dream present would be “a gift certificate to go back to Europe. I love Paris and the Greek Islands.”
Rey Pascua, retired president of the Filipino American Community of the Yakima Valley Inc., added a note on the importance of family.
“I would hope that everybody has a great holiday season for themselves and their families and realize that we (the Filipino community) are a people that loves family,” he said. Pascua stressed, “It’s important to leave some memories with the real young children during their formative years. ... Part of it is passing on culture, teaching them ... giving them guidance and hope and a sense of building their lives and appreciating their families.”
Pascua listed two ideas of gifts he would personally like to receive. If his grandchildren (now ages 10 and 5) “would memorize one or two lines of a song in the Filipino language,” that would make his Christmas, he said. An outdoorsman, he’d also like a really warm pair of gloves.
Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde recognized the religious significance of the season, saying, “My wish is simply that people would feel that Christmas spirit — the idea that God gave his precious gift to us and that, in turn, we would be generous to others.”
He hopes that “collectively, the people would turn more sincerely to God.” Thinking of the ultimate gift he’d like to receive, Linde suggested “a trip to Mexico (especially Puerto Vallarta) with my wife — and a good supply of dark chocolate.”
Continuing in the same spiritual context, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said, “My wish for the world is, in one word, ‘grace.’ We don’t give people the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “We just attack. I think that social media is a big part of that. I hope we all learn to assume the best about each other.”
As for gifts under his own Christmas tree, Chief Murray had this idea: “I would love to have the (appetizer) artichoke from Cowiche Canyon,” he said, adding, “I fancy myself an amateur chef.” (Let’s just hope that this is a last-minute purchase by his family.)
Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District, also wished for an openness for all of us, “to be more curious about where we live ... and how each one of us can make a unique impact.” The sooner we’re able “to see opportunities rather than obstacles, the sooner we can see a thriving and healthy community across all neighborhoods,” she said.
And as for her wish from Santa? “What I want to see under the Christmas tree is tamales.” Tamales are “very important” to Bravo, she said, because of her Mexican heritage and because they represent special family time in preparation and dining.
Eric Silvers, State Farm representative and past president of the Yakima Rotary Club, wishes for help on a specific project to make Yakima a better place to live.
“The big thing I’m working on right now is a pool on the east side of Yakima” in Martin Luther King Park, he said. “I grew up in that park. I’m a Southeast kind of kid.” Opening this pool would “help with tourism, preventing drownings (for children who swim in the river with no other place to go) and quality of life,” he said.
In the midst of football season, Silvers’ personal wishes turned toward the Seahawks. “I would love to be able to go to a Pete Carroll news conference and also have a meeting with him to discuss leadership philosophies,” he noted.
Also concerned about our community, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic wished “that we could somehow gain control and find solutions for drug and mental health issues” and also that Memorial Hospital’s new affiliation with the MultiCare Health System will result in “robust” health services.
Brusic’s thoughts focused on travel when he considered a more personal wish: “I would love to spend a month in Hawaii!”
And what about the people in the Valley who work in retail sales, spending their days fulfilling others’ Christmas wishes?
For Jennifer Schweppe, owner of the English Country Market, thoughts turned to war-torn Ukraine. “I wish for peace in Ukraine,” she said. “It has such a huge ripple effect throughout Europe.” Acknowledging that another, personal wish might have to wait until life wasn’t quite so busy, she noted, “I would love a puppy. I would like a black and white border collie.”
Michele Sink, president of the Fiddlesticks store, also had a Christmas wish that encompassed many lands. “My Christmas wish is that all of the world would come to know Emmanuel, the Prince of Peace,” she said.
Closer to home, under her own Christmas tree, she’d like to find a “cheese ball server” that she has come to admire in her own shop — a serving plate that has space for a cheese ball in the center and crackers around the edge.
In closing thoughts, Jane Winslow, system community relations director for Astria Health, had a “fervent wish for a healthy community,” expressing the hope “that everyone is blessed with love and laughter, health and prosperity, and that they get their hearts’ desire for Christmas.”
Personally, “I will be delighted to have my children home for Christmas for a nice long visit,” she said. “I miss them both terribly and it will be nice to have the whole family together.”
Let’s hope that Santa has some special surprises in store for all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.