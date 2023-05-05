Looking for a way to get the kids away from the video screen? Laser tag offers the thrill of the chase along with the sounds of virtual games — all in a setting that welcomes the entire family.
Indoor, outdoor or even coming to your event, our area has numerous options available for adventurers.
“It’s family fun. All ages can play it,” said Kelsi Beaman, co-owner of Playground Amusements LLC on Ahtanum Road in Yakima. “We call it the ‘ouch-free’ game.”
Beginning as combat training for the U.S. Army in the 1970s and early 1980s, the laser tag industry was launched by a man named George Carter, who, after watching “Star Wars” in 1977, established the first laser tag site in Dallas, making it a family-friendly game of skill and coordination.
Locally, Playground Amusements will bring laser tag to graduation parties, church functions and other community events, setting up portable “bunkers” for play. They also have about 2 acres of open land on Ahtanum Road, where laser tag participants can roam. Competitors can hide behind large wooden spools, barrels, trees and bushes — even taking cover in an old farmhouse on the site.
“It’s an easy course. It’s all flat,” Beaman said.
Here, you don’t need any special vests or equipment other than the laser “tagger” (or gun), which fires an invisible signal.
When the laser comes in contact with another person holding a tagger, it triggers a sensor on the top of the opponent’s device, registering a hit and announcing it with an alarm sound. You don’t feel anything if the laser hits your clothing, Beaman stressed. There are various games from which to choose, including dividing into two teams, with the last un-hit person winning the game for his or her team. Games can last as little as 10 minutes.
“Usually, the group will have a range of ages (playing),” she added, with everyone from small children to grandparents in on the fun. The outdoor site, which is open year round by appointment only, also has a large grill available for visitors to prepare their own food and have a picnic.
Playground Amusements charges $15 per person per hour for laser tag on site. Prices vary for coming to your event, depending upon travel distance and time there.
Another form of laser tag is offered indoors at Nerds Fun Center & Laser Tag on South First Street in Yakima. Here, the action intensifies, with participants wearing vests with triangular, electronic patches on the front, back and shoulders.
Players listen to about five minutes of instructions before starting a game.
Then, when a player fires the laser tagger, “there’s a green (beam) that shoots out, visible for like a second,” said Sam Pingle, who coordinates the game for the center. If an opponent’s laser beam comes in contact with one of the patches, the triangle lights up, indicating the color of the team that hit its mark, and one of various sounds is heard. The player who was targeted will then be out for a few seconds of the game, automatically “powering back up.” To evade hits, a player can hide behind plywood walls and tall plastic barrels. All hits in a 15-minute “round” are recorded on a monitor outside of the game room.
“It’s all point-based,” Pingle explained. Whichever team or player has the most points wins.
Pingle says this form of laser tag is “safe for the most part” — unless participants become careless and “run into a wall or each other; however, you could do that at home,” he points out. To keep players safe, there are rules against running, climbing and pushing. Players must remain 2 feet away from other people at all times, with a referee (referred to as a “marshal”) on hand to supervise.
The Nerds Fun Center has a minimum age of 6 to join in laser tag, with “whole families” and some players “in their 80s” joining in on the fun, Pingle said. In addition, the site has party packages with multiple-game passes or even unlimited-play wristbands. Cost is $10 per person per game, $25 per person for three games or $35 per person for unlimited play for two hours. Rates for party packages begin at $275. The center is open Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 10 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to midnight.
A third site in town, Tactical Tag on Yakima Avenue, also offers indoor laser tag, along with several places in the Tri-Cities.
A number of people come from Yakima to visit Bullseye, a laser tag center on George Washington Way in Richland, according to owner Tim Osborn.
The facility offers some 3,300 square feet of space with inflatable bunkers, a four-sided room with doors and windows plus huge crates to maneuver around. Players ages 5 and older can compete. The center also can bring laser tag to a community or private event.
“It’s a great family sport,” Osborn said, echoing other facility owners. “There’s no advantage if you’re small or big, old or young.” The site offers equipment ranging from a boxing-glove type device for younger children, with a small display screen and push button on the side, to monitoring headbands and laser taggers with built-in monitoring. Much like a TV remote, the devices send information to a scoring screen.
“The sound, the music, the scoreboard, fog, are all meant to give them a more immersive experience,” Osborn said.
“Laser tag is a physical action game that you can play … much like a video game, without sitting on a couch.” Osborn has even heard of entrepreneurs who are developing fitness classes based on laser tag.
Bullseye charges $10 per person per game of laser tag and $25 per person for three games, with a birthday special beginning at $169. They’re open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2-8 p.m., Fridays from 2-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
So the next time you’re feeling adventurous, maybe it’s worth a shot.
