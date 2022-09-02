Let’s raise a toast to Yakima Valley breweries, which are donating for the good of our communities. There is a quiet, often unsung, outpouring of generosity from breweries to causes ranging from medical research to care of outdoor recreational sites.
For Meghann Quinn, an owner of Bale Breaker Brewing Co., the issue is personal. Each year, Bale Breaker raises about $70,000 through a program they call Ales for ALS. The promotion features the sale of “Bubba’s Brew,” a canned ale that honors her uncle, Scott Hanses, who died of ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Quinn’s family has a genetic form of the rare neurological disease, which has also claimed her grandfather and six other relatives, she said. “I was 4 when my grandfather passed,” she recalled. “My memories are of him in a wheelchair. ALS has been a part of my entire life.”
Each year since 2013, when Bale Breaker was founded, Quinn’s family members in the hop industry have donated hops to more than 200 breweries across the nation to make their own special recipes of ale. One dollar for every pint brewed is contributed to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, based in Watertown, Mass.
The last Saturday of June each year, Bale Breaker holds an event at their brewery on Yakima’s Birchfield Road in which they release Bubba’s Brew to our community. The free event often draws 1,500 to 2,000 people. They also feature the brew at their Seattle taproom, with the same $1 donations made for each pint sold at both locations.
“A lot of families come out who have been affected by ALS,” Quinn said. With ongoing research, “we hope the end goal is that we don’t have to do this anymore,” she said.
Meanwhile, across town at Cowiche Creek Brewing Co., co-owner Derrick Nordberg has also found that “through beer, we can give back to our community.”
Even before the brewing company’s grand opening in 2017, owners started supporting local programs. It all began with a donation of beer to a Southwest Rotary Club auction.
Now, each year, the company hosts the Music and Monarchs event at their brewery on Thompson Road in Cowiche. The gathering, which features music, refreshments and the release of magnificent monarch butterflies, benefits the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy. The staff sells beer at the event and gives 100% of the profits to the conservancy, Nordberg said.
“If you donate into the community, it will come back to you tenfold,” Nordberg has learned, noting that, now that he has discovered the beauty of the conservancy trails that meander through meadows, grasslands and woodlands, he and his wife enjoy hiking there.
Also on tap for the Cowiche Creek Brewing Co. are donations to the nonprofit Yakima Schools Foundation. “Our friends and family use the schools,” he noted.
However, for a new fundraiser begun this August, Nordberg really puts some skin in the game. Called “Bite the Brewer,” the event benefits K9 Foundation Yakima Valley, which supplies funds for Yakima County’s law enforcement K9 programs. This creative attention-getter, which raises awareness for the K9 units, includes a demonstration of how a law enforcement canine subdues an individual being sought ... with Nordberg serving as the subject.
The brewing company’s donations all reflect “the pride we take in building our community,” Nordberg said. “We make the investment to try to make Yakima a better place.”
This philosophy is shared by Andrew Pytel, director of customer experience for Single Hill Brewing Co., which opened in 2018 on North Naches Avenue in Yakima.
“To be a member of the community comes with responsibility,” he said. “One of our core philosophies is that beer grows community.”
Single Hill management sets aside one day each month on which half of its proceeds are given to a nonprofit “benefiting the people of Yakima.” Recipients have ranged from the Boxx Gallery in Tieton to the Pegasus Project (a therapeutic horseback-riding program) and Wellness House (a center for those suffering from illness, and their family members).
In addition, the brewery staff draw upon the spirit of the Yakima Valley as each year they join with numerous other breweries to benefit a nonprofit organization. The past two years, there was a “Hops for Hounds” fundraiser to assist the Yakima Humane Society. “This year, 10 breweries all brewed our own beers and each donated some of the proceeds,” Pytel said.
For the past two years, Single Hill also has done a fundraiser for the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, collaborating with them on what kind of beer to make and the artwork on the can, with 10% of proceeds benefiting the conservancy.
Such support has been a natural fit for the staff of Single Hill. “Almost everyone who works here enjoys the outdoors and almost everyone has a dog,” Pytel said. “Most of our dogs are rescues.”
It’s a matter of “teamwork with the community,” said Nordberg from Cowiche Creek Brewing. “The reason we live in Yakima is because we love Yakima.” It helps to have a little perspective about the purpose of operating a business, added Nordberg, because “we’re only on this Earth once.”
Among countless other breweries that make a difference in our region, these three establishments continue to pour forth the beer — and the love — for the Valley they all call home.
