I don’t think I’ll ever forget the day we embarked on our inaugural Missouri River stand-up paddleboard expedition in the Hi-Line country of north-central Montana.
Upon arrival at Coal Banks Landing, northeast of Fort Benton, my husband Andy and I, along with our clients, inflated our stand-up paddleboards and attached our personal gear bags for our first day on the river. Meanwhile, our guides, Breakwater Expeditions, launched their canoes and expertly packed them tight with all of our food, water and large gear items.
The excitement and nerves were palpable — Andy and I knew that most of the women we were taking on this trip were stepping way outside of their comfort zones. And we knew our job as coaches was not only to support them, but to give them the skills and confidence they’d need to succeed on this trip, and on other adventures in the future.
For many of the women, fears began falling away as they pushed offshore that first day — fears that Andy and I were determined to help them overcome completely.
For a short while, many of our clients paddled their SUPs from their knees, getting used to the restless flow of the river and building their confidence in this new environment. But as the morning progressed and we ticked off mile after mile, everyone got comfortable paddling from their feet, and many were even excitedly trying out the new paddling techniques and strokes that we had taught them on shore.
Meandering southwest, we made it 14.4 miles that first day (with a scrumptious picnic lunch stop in the middle), stopping at Big Sandy for the night.
After setting up our own tent and getting everyone familiar and dialed in with putting up their tents as well, we embarked on a hike through Neat Coulee, an experience that was not only insanely beautiful, but also a great little adventure (that pushed a few comfort zones) before having our first riverside dinner together. Card games and laughter filled the evening until one by one, we went to bed, settling into our our tents for a night under the stars.
As the sun peeked over the mountains the next morning, we all awoke from our slumbers, excited for our next day of exploration. Coffee, a morning yoga session, and a tasty Dutch oven breakfast jump-started our day — and set the tone for the miles of paddling that were ahead of us.
After two hours on the river, we found ourselves at Hole in the Wall, our hiking and lunch spot for the day. The smell of sage filled the air as we made our way up to a small saddle on the ridgeline.
After taking in the views, we continued on up the trail until we found ourselves at a crux, where a scramble up a rock slab was necessary to make the final ascent to our objective. I could feel the uncertainty in the air as many of our guests looked at the wall before them that they’d need to climb — and I knew that this was unlike anything most of the guests had ever tried before. But we as guides and coaches knew that they ALL were capable, and with our support and guidance, everyone who took on the feat did it successfully.
The views from the top of Hole in the Wall were astounding, and it ended up being my favorite view of the entire trip. As we stood overlooking the river and the surrounding rock formations, I took in every sight, every smell, every feeling that washed over me. And as I looked around me, I saw that many others were doing the exact same thing. I couldn’t help but smile.
Walking back to the crux to climb down, overwhelming fears began to surface for some of our guests, and our team jumped into action to support everyone, physically and emotionally. After showing them the way to descend safely, and also after getting our spotters in position, our guests began down-climbing one at a time. We supported each other, we cheered each other on, we hugged each other, and when everyone was down safely, we celebrated one another and as a team.
To me, this was the most powerful part of our journey together, and for many, it was the most life-changing. Fears were overcome, confidence was built, skills were learned and bars were raised. From this moment on in our trip, I could see a change in these women — an enormously positive change. A change that was created in overcoming fears and showing themselves that they really could do things that they once thought were impossible.
Fear is an inevitable part of life, but how we handle fear is always a choice. Most of the women that I coach and guide come to me because of a fear that they are trying to get past — fear of falling or getting hurt while they are skiing or mountain biking, fear of not casting correctly when fly fishing, fear of stand-up paddling on moving water, fear of trying something new … the list goes on. But what each and every case boils down to is fear of failure — and many times, the natural avoidance of putting ourselves in situations that make us feel vulnerable or uncomfortable. When we have the guidance and support that we need to move past these fears, when we choose to put ourselves in uncomfortable situations, we become stronger, and when roadblocks stand in our way in the future, our first reaction is not to shy away, it’s to figure out what we need to do to courageously move past them.
On this expedition, these women showed themselves what I already knew from the moment I’d met them: their abilities reached far beyond what they might have ever thought possible.
And not just on the river — at work, as parents, as friends, as women, as human beings.
Courage is within each and every one of us, but sometimes, we just need someone else to show us where it’s hiding.
