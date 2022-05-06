Now, more than ever, it’s important to be you, to embrace the person, the path you choose to live, and to be kind to others even if they don’t follow your same path or beliefs. And just as importantly, to not be different like everyone else … but to be different like you.
Lindy Kollman embodies this way of life in every possible way, and she is doing her best to teach her daughters to live with the same freedom, passion and grace.
“C.S. Lewis said, ‘Be weird. Be random. Be who you are, because you never know who would love the person you hide,’” says Lindy, the Memorial Foundation’s community engagement and YouthWorks coordinator.
“I hope that I have instilled in my daughters that God has made them perfect in their imperfections and to embrace what is unique to them — even if that means they are not like everyone else.
“What can they do to stay true to this? By having a kind heart that serves others, a discerning mind that continues to learn as much as they can to make their own choices about this world, and a warrior spirit that knows when is the right time to stand up and ﬁght for what they believe in.”
Lindy doesn’t just talk the talk — she also walks the walk by embodying each of those traits whether she’s at work, at home, on adventures or anywhere in between.
Lindy Kollman was born and raised in Wenatchee, one of three children to parents who helped nurture her love of the outdoors as well as the importance of family from a very young age.
After graduating from Wenatchee High School, Lindy decided to stay close to her family for college, and enrolled at Central Washington University.
“While attending college I got a job working at a Head Start preschool, where I discovered I had a passion for working with kids — their zest for life, honesty and pure innocence was something that resonated with me,” Lindy says. “This job led me to settle on a major in family studies.”
In 1998, while Lindy was in college, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, love, in the form of a handsome, funny young gentleman, came into her life.
“Our second encounter came in anatomy lab where he helped me study the knee over an open cadaver, with the romantic smell of formaldehyde wafting in the air,” says Lindy. This serendipitous series of events led to the couple dating for the next few years. In 2001, they graduated with their bachelor’s degrees.
“Post-graduation, Matt decided to get his master’s in clinical physiology from Central and I got a job working at Catholic Family and Child Services as a behavioral therapist working with children with behavior disorders.”
Two years later, in 2003, Matt graduated with his master’s degree. The weekend after his graduation, the couple tied the knot — and the following weekend, they moved to Sunriver, Ore., where Matt’s new job awaited.
“In September of that year,” Lindy says, “my grandparents were headed down to Arizona in their motor home and were going to stay with us for one night. That one night turned into six weeks when their motor home broke down just outside of Bend. A newly married couple getting to spend quality time with a couple who have been together more than 50 years — what a true gift this turned out to be.
“They taught me the importance of commitment, that marriage is about two people staying together not just when things are good, but especially when they are not, how to truly delight in one another, being proud of your family and the importance of cocktail hour.”
The next few years of Matt and Lindy’s life saw a series of moves, happy surprises and new beginnings.
First, Matt’s work took the couple to Bellingham, where their ﬁrst daughter, Anabelle Grace, was born. Then, in 2007, Matt was oﬀered a position in his hometown of Yakima, at the same time that Lindy found out that they were pregnant with their second daughter.
“Our sweet Maisy Faith was born early in 2008, and we just knew that Yakima was our home AND that I had found my true calling — being a mama! I found that one of the most amazing things about being a parent is watching in awe as these tiny people grow, learn lessons and become their individual selves. It’s the most rewarding job ever!”
Determined to be the best mother possible, Lindy decided to oﬀer in-home child care for the next six years so she would be home with her girls. When Maisy started kindergarten, Lindy began working out of the home again, ﬁrst by substitute teaching at Discovery Lab School (where her daughters attended) and then in 2017, helping Howard’s Medical Supply with PR.
“Howard’s gave me the opportunity to look at areas that they could make a difference in our community, and one of those was Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon. Little did I know in a few years I would be organizing and running the CMN Radiothon.”
In June of 2019, Lindy began working for the Memorial Foundation after being oﬀered the position as community engagement and YouthWorks coordinator — a job that brings together her love for children, for serving others and for her community. In this role, Lindy manages all of the YouthWorks pageants as well as the YouthWorks Council, which not only encourages students to learn about health care but also about philanthropy.
“Proceeds from YouthWorks high school pageants directly benefit pediatric programs through Children’s Miracle Network at Yakima Valley Memorial and Children’s Village, serving thousands of children each year through hospital treatment, educational programs and family services,” says Lindy. “Since 100% of the funds stay local to support the Neonatal Intensive Care unit, Pediatric Unit, Family Birthplace, Maternal Health and Children’s Village, students see the positive eﬀects of their eﬀorts and walk away knowing they can play a part in making their hometown a better place in which to live.”
Lindy also coordinates events for the Memorial Foundation, such as Passion for the Village, which directly benefits Children’s Village and the holiday tree lighting at Northstar Lodge, which benefits cancer care.
And when she isn’t making a major difference in the lives of so many in our community, you can bet Lindy’s spending quality time with her two daughters and Matt, the love of her life.
“Outside of work, my family and I love our Yakima Valley and try to get out as much as we can. In the winters we spend our weekends skiing at White Pass, and in the summers we love backpacking through our local mountains. There is nothing like being miles from civilization with everything you need on your back — it teaches perseverance, resilience, preparedness, connects you with your companions and to nature.”
