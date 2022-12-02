Gardeners in Yakima and all across the Northern Hemisphere will somehow make it through Dec. 21, the longest night and shortest day of the year.
Bringing in fresh greens to brighten the home in the dark days of the winter solstice is a tradition as old as time. Holly, ivy and mistletoe, in particular, have rich myths and legends wherever Christmas is celebrated.
While deciduous trees, shrubs and other perennials have been shutting down as the days grow shorter and colder, these same conditions trigger “short day” plants to bloom. ‘Tis the season for bright poinsettias and flowering Christmas cacti.
What’s in a name? Well, plenty of confusion if your name is “Christmas cactus.”
The term “cactus” brings to mind hot and dry growing conditions. When it comes to Christmas cacti, nothing is further from the truth. Christmas cacti are Brazilian cloud forest natives, where the environment is cool, shaded and relatively humid. Look for these epiphytes in the forks of tree limbs, where they grow in the natural debris that accumulates there.
To add to the confusion, it’s likely that the plant you thought was a Christmas cactus is really a Thanksgiving cactus. And if you’re wondering why your plant blooms in April, it’s likely because it’s really an Easter cactus.
All three are closely related and look very much alike. A little Latin will help clear up some of the confusion.
The “true” Christmas cactus, Schlumbergera x buckleyi, is a hybrid of Schlumbergera truncata and Schlumbergera russelliana, developed 150 years ago in England by William Buckley. Most commercial cultivars of holiday cactus are actually Schlumbergera truncata, commonly known as Thanksgiving cactus. If your cactus flowers in the spring, it may be Hatiora gaertneri, the Easter cactus, which blooms in late winter and spring.
To distinguish between the Thanksgiving and Christmas cactus, look at the shape of the cladophylls, the plant’s flattened stem segments. Each stem segment of a Thanksgiving cactus has two to four saw-toothed hooks along the margins and is sometimes referred to as the claw cactus for this reason. The stem margins on the Christmas cactus are more rounded.
Another distinguishing feature is the color of the pollen-bearing anthers in the center of the flowers. On the Thanksgiving cactus they are yellow, while on the Christmas cactus they are purplish-brown.
The Easter cactus has flaring, trumpet-shaped flowers with pointy petals that open at sunrise and close at sunset and last for several weeks. The Easter cactus has smooth stem edge indentations like the Christmas cactus, but they are less defined. Short bristles emerge from the ends of each stem, a feature lacking in the Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti.
All three are short-day plants, meaning they must have a period of more than 12 hours of darkness each day to bloom. Easter cacti require 8-12 weeks of short days, which is why they bloom in the spring, as opposed to Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti, which require about six weeks of short days. The Thanksgiving cactus blooms when it does because it requires a somewhat shorter dark period than the Christmas cactus, which blooms closer to the winter solstice.
Armed with this information, I took a closer look at the cladophylls on my “Christmas” cactus, and two others growing in the Master Gardener greenhouses. Yep, all three are really Thanksgiving cacti. I’ve decided to split the difference and call them “holiday” cacti.
How did the Christmas cactus’ name become so misleading? It’s all about marketing. Thanksgiving cacti are less brittle than Christmas cacti, making them easier to ship. Retailers also prefer a plant that blooms earlier than Christmas, since the holiday shopping season begins in early November. Under natural conditions, Thanksgiving cactus flowers earlier than Christmas cactus, from mid-November to late December. Consumers are more likely to purchase a plant in bloom as a Christmas gift.
At this time of year, perplexed gardeners across America are calling their County Extension Offices asking, “Why are there no buds on my Christmas/Thanksgiving cactus?” If it’s not really an Easter cactus, and if the plant has been indoors year-round, its normal cycle of daylight exposure can be interrupted by artificial light inside your home. And since daylight coming in through your windows can be changed by curtains or blinds, light levels can be just right for flowering at other times of the year.
Getting your cactus to bloom for the holidays may depend on duplicating normal daylight exposure that comes with shorter days. Fourteen hours or more of continuous darkness each night is required for flower bud set, and can be inhibited by as little as two hours of interrupted lighting. Once buds are set, the photoperiod has no effect on flowering.
One option is to grow plants near a window in a room with only natural light exposure and no artificial light at night.
Another option is to grow plants outdoors, like I do, in dappled shade until just before the threat of frost. When you bring them indoors in October, Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti should be naturally programmed to start forming flower buds.
Holiday cacti need cool temperatures and moderate humidity. Setting the flowerpot on a pebble tray filled with water during the growing season will help, since Yakima’s humidity is so low. Beginning in October, maintain temperatures in the 60s, and keep the plant away from heating sources or drafts.
Preferring to be pot-bound, grow holiday cacti in a small container for as long as possible and then transplant into an only slightly larger pot. Holiday cacti prefer a rich, organic potting mix that should not be allowed to dry out. Increase the amount of water when the plant is blooming.
They prefer bright, indirect light. Full sun can cause the leaf segments to turn dark red as the plants begin to burn.
Fertilize plants monthly from the time new growth starts in late winter or early spring, and throughout the summer using a one-half strength liquid fertilizer. Stop fertilization during the late summer for greater flower bud production in the fall.
In recent years, an array of holiday cacti with ever more spectacular blooms has been introduced. If your plant is relatively new, and from a garden center or big box store, chances are it’s a complicated pedigree created from a mix of Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti varieties.
It really doesn’t matter much. What’s in a name?
Our most cherished plants seem to come from friends. If you have a holiday cactus, just pinch off a Y-shaped piece from one of the branches and stick it in a pot of sterile soil or vermiculite. It will root in no time, making a perfect gift. It’s not unusual to hear that someone is growing a plant taken as a cutting from their great-grandmother’s holiday cactus 100 years ago.
