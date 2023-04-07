Small businesses suffered considerable losses when stay-at-home measures were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The food and beverage industry was hit especially hard, with one report from the National Restaurant Association estimating that industrywide losses in sales would be as high as $240 billion by the end of 2020.
While restaurant owners and their employees bore the brunt of those losses, local beverage providers, including craft breweries and wineries, suffered as well. Many consumers resolved to support local businesses as best they could, placing orders for delivery and curbside pickup. Consumers who are unaccustomed to ordering wine to enjoy at home can benefit from a rundown of the characteristics of these four popular varietals, each of which is no doubt available for purchase at a local winery.
1. Cabernet sauvignon. Widely available and incredibly popular, cabernet sauvignon winess are typically bold and rich in flavor. Cabernet sauvignon wines are derived from a full-bodied red grape, which is why they are often described as “full-bodied.” Tannins are a naturally occurring polyphenol found in plants and seeds that are predominantly in red wines, and those in cabernet sauvignon wines are bold. Some of these wines elicit tastes similar to baking spices, while others may taste more like black cherry or black currant.
2. Pinot noir. Another popular, widely available varietal, pinot noir wines boast a low tannin finish that gives them a fruity taste reminiscent of cherry or cranberry. Pinot noir wines are light-bodied and smooth. The alcohol content tends to be lower than that of a typical cabernet sauvignon.
3. Riesling. Rieslings are white wines that are popular thanks in large part to their sweetness and floral, citrus taste. Riesling wines are a go-to option when pairing wines with certain ethnic cuisine, including Indian, Thai and Vietnamese dishes. Some riesling wines can be dry, so wine enthusiasts looking for rieslings for their sweetness may want to speak with a representative at the winery to ensure they’re getting the wine they want.
4. Merlot. Another wildly popular red wine, merlots have an extensive flavor profile. Some merlot wines may produce a taste reminiscent of black cherries, while others may provide strong hints of cocoa. Merlot wines are typically made in a dry style, and they are easily mistaken for cabernet sauvignon.
Wine tastings are great ways for novices to get a feel for certain varietals. Contact your local wineries to determine if they provide sample bottles to customers looking to get a feel for wine.
