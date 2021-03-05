If you’ve spent even a few minutes scrolling some form of social media in the past few months, you’ve probably seen a recipe for baked feta cheese. There seems to be a million and one versions for this recipe.
It’s basically a block of feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and a few spices baked in a casserole dish until melted and bubbly. Some people combine it with pasta, others an appetizer, enjoying it with crackers and bread.
Never one to turn down a bowl full of melted cheese, I thought this was a recipe well worth jumping on the bandwagon for. Even better, a paper bag full of lovely bright red cherry tomatoes were delivered in my McIlrath produce box.
While I love feta cheese, I decided to go a different route. A bit of digging through my cookbook collection and I stumbled across a recipe in Ashley Rodriguez’s “Date Night In” where she used fontina cheese to make fondue over open coals for a backyard party.
Now this was something I could get excited about. While there doesn’t seem to be any backyard parties in the near future, a special treat, just because, seems more than appropriate these days.
I borrowed Rodriguez’s idea of using fontina, which is a lovely creamy cheese with a mild flavor. Another idea would be gouda or even a sharp white cheddar. Goat cheese or sticking with feta is perfectly wonderful as well. Essentially, just pick your favorite cheese and follow along with this recipe. I made this fondue on the Traegar grill for a subtle, smoky flavor, but your stove and oven would work great, too.
The end result is a decadent, flavorful fondue perfect for a simple date-night-at-home or a big backyard bash (whenever those days come around again).
If there’s a silver lining from the past year and all its crazy ups and downs, it’s been the delight of a special meal for no other reason than just because. I’m a novice sourdough bread baker, having tried and failed what feels like at least 100 times, but this year I’ve gotten the hang of it a little more.
Bread is a bit of a science experiment, but I don’t think there’s a better meal than fresh bread, good cheese and a glass of wine. Sometimes the simplest recipes turn out to be the ones that stay with your forever, becoming a favorite for years.
2 tablespoons extra
virgin olive oil
1 small shallot minced
1 clove garlic minced
2 cups cherry tomatoes,
sliced in half
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
10 ounces fontina cheese
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon fresh
rosemary minced
Coarse kosher salt
Loaf of sourdough bread (crackers, pretzel roll or
baguette are lovely, too)
If using a smoker or barbecue, turn to a medium-high heat and allow to come to temperature. If cooking indoors, preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place a cast iron pan on the grill and heat the extra virgin olive oil until it begins to spit. Add the shallot and stir constantly until it begins to brown, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes, a pinch of kosher salt and the thyme to the pan, stirring again to mix. As the tomatoes begin to plump and juice, add the garlic and give a quick stir.
Cube the fontina cheese into roughly 1-inch pieces. Add the cheese to the pan and stir every 2 minutes until the cheese is completely melted and combined with the shallot and tomatoes. If the edges begin to bubble and brown, turn the heat off the grill and remove from heat.
Keep stirring until the cheese is completely melted. Sprinkle with lemon zest and rosemary, stir gently and garnish with a pinch of kosher salt. Serve with a loaf of warm bread (just wrap bread in foil and leave in a warm oven for 10 minutes) and a bottle of your favorite wine.
If you’re making this inside, do this part on the stove, heating the pan to a medium heat and following the steps. When it’s time to add the cheese, place the cast iron pan in the oven.