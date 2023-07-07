July cover

A ray of light
Arboretum’s new garden will brighten Yakima’s winters
On the homefront
Stately houses once dominated downtown Yakima
Rocky road, please
Wendy Steere takes a sweet backcountry bike ride
On the cover: James River might be a little young to appreciate the work his dad’s doing to design the Yakima Area Arboretum’s Winter Garden, but before he gets much taller, it’ll be in full bloom. (Photo by Christine Corbett Conklin)
