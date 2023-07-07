July cover
Christine Corbett Conklin

A ray of light

Arboretum’s new garden will brighten Yakima’s winters

On the homefront

Stately houses once dominated downtown Yakima

Rocky road, please

Wendy Steere takes a sweet backcountry bike ride

On the cover: James River might be a little young to appreciate the work his dad’s doing to design the Yakima Area Arboretum’s Winter Garden, but before he gets much taller, it’ll be in full bloom. (Photo by Christine Corbett Conklin)

