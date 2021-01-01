Do you have cabin fever? Are you marking the passage of time by whether you need to take the garbage can or the recycling can out to the street today? Did you catch yourself talking to the Santa ornament on the Christmas tree again?
You, my friend, need to travel.
Even in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions and winter weather, there are many opportunities to get out of the house for an afternoon drive, a day trip, or a longer jaunt, travel experts say.
“With some advance planning, you can still find a way to enjoy yourself during these challenging times, while following all CDC pandemic recommendations,” said Kelly Just, public relations manager of AAA Washington. “Washington has a lot of natural wonders we can focus on … COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to explore closer to home.”
“I feel like you can throw a dart on a map of the Yakima Valley and find something worthwhile almost everywhere,” agreed Adam Jones, manager of the Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center. “Some of the best moments I had during the initial lockdown were (taking) little trips with no goal, to try to cheer up.”
Grab a mask, some hand wipes and enough beverages and snacks to tide you over before you hit the road, the experts advise. Also, considering fluctuating pandemic restrictions and winter road conditions, it’s a good idea to call ahead to make sure your destination is open and that driving conditions won’t spoil the trip.
Starting close to home, Jones suggested several short hops that can get you out and moving with outdoor attractions to visit:
The Nordic Center, about an hour away on White Pass, offers downhill skiing and snowboarding, plus an 18-kilometer trail for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, “fat
biking” or just meandering along, he said. An onsite yurt features a place to sit, snacks and other retail items for sale. Rimrock Lake is not far away. Here, you can walk across the lakebed, when water levels are low, exploring the small islands we see from the highway, Jones added.
For the kids, the Granger Dinosaur Drive, about 25 minutes from Yakima, is a site worth visiting. Here, you can see “two-story” dinosaur sculptures, ranging from a brontosaurus to raptors and a towering stegosaurus. The prehistoric route is about a 20-minute drive,
Jones said. Nearby Hisey Park, set on the edge of a pond, includes picnic tables, a children’s playground and walking path.
Wine enthusiasts may enjoy spending a couple of hours taking a winery loop tour to Zillah (about a half-hour away) or on to Prosser (about an hour away). You can just savor the drive or stop for wine tasting (with a designated driver) or takeout food at open sites along the way. There are some 24 wineries around Zillah and dozens more around Prosser, Jones said.
How about an artistic stop? Driving 20 minutes to half an hour will take you to the Tieton Fruit Label Mosaic Mural project. Here, landmarks including the Boxx Gallery and Mighty Tieton Warehouse sport glass mosaic murals featuring old apple box label designs, Jones said. The alternative is a half-hour drive to Toppenish, where more than 70 painted murals adorn downtown buildings. You can wander through the history of Toppenish with scenes of Yakama Indians, pioneers, agricultural harvests and the rodeo.
One other idea is to visit Yakima farm stands, which are scheduled to remain open during winter, Jones suggested. The Washington Fruit Place, off 40th Avenue at 1209 Pecks Canyon Road, offers produce and a variety of gift items to brighten winter days. Johnson Orchards, at 4906 Summitview Ave., (which may close through mid-January) features fruit and fresh bakery items. There’s also the Ahtanum Berry Patch at 2811 S. 74th Ave., which has bakery treats.
If you’d like to venture a couple of hours from home, consider visiting Leavenworth and/or Wenatchee, Kelly Just recommended.
“In winter, Leavenworth comes to life as a Christmas village,” she said. An advertised “half-million twinkly lights” set the scene for outdoor strolling and perhaps a stop to pick up a hot beverage. Not far away, you can find skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling, with sleigh rides and (with reservations) a visit to a reindeer farm, she added. Meanwhile, among other attractions, Wenatchee has an “Art on the Avenue” walking tour,. Follow a map to see some 80 sculptures, ranging from aquatic life to people and abstract designs.
About three and a half hours from Yakima is Winthrop, once a Native American settlement, to which white settlers were drawn in the late 1800s hoping to find gold. Today, Winthrop is a town with boardwalks, pop-in bakeries and art galleries, Just said. It also has an NHL-size skating rink plus a wide network of cross-country trails in the area.
And, with four to five hours of driving, you can visit Port Angeles or the Long Beach Peninsula, Just suggested. In the “shadow of the Olympic Mountains, Port Angeles has more sunny days than Seattle,” she noted.
One highlight here is Webster’s Woods Sculpture Park, a park with abstract sculptures suspended in trees, nestling in the ground or semi-hidden in foliage, and illuminated after dark. Beaches, parks and hiking add to the appeal. On the Long Beach Peninsula, you can watch ocean storms roll in, see lighthouses and explore about eight miles of the Lewis and Clark Trail, Just said.
With a little research, you can find numerous Washington resorts that offer separate cabins or bungalows for social distancing if you don’t want to stay in a standard motel or hotel. There also are RV rentals and home rentals, which can be found on Airbnb and VBRO. If you do stay overnight, consider wiping down doorknobs, light switches and remote controls, Just recommended.
“When it comes to COVID, planning is key, versus just jumping in the car and going somewhere,” she said. Visit triptik.aaa.com to see a map of the United States and Canada, broken down by state, province and city, outlining travel restrictions due to the pandemic.
Also remember to use some patience when traveling, Jones added. “Factor in a little extra time,” he said. “Don’t expect it to be like it always was.”
Above all, keep a positive attitude.
“If you can learn something new about our community and our state, use these dark times to find a little bit of light,” Jones said.