I’m a ﬁrm believer that no matter your age, you can always keep progressing, keep learning, keep growing — as a partner, a parent, a worker and as an athlete. Yes, I said “athlete,” and I meant it. Because no matter your chosen sport, whether it’s tennis, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, hiking or even salsa dancing, I consider you an athlete. And I believe we ALL can get better, can progress if we are willing to put in the eﬀort and time it takes.
Here are ﬁve ways to help you get past the roadblocks (or frozen turkeys as I like to call them) and “scary runs” that may be standing in your way of progressing at White Pass or wherever you’re headed this winter ski season.
Baby steps
Just as Rome was not built in a day, improving as a skier takes time, patience and the commitment to improving one step at a time. As a coach, I ﬁrst break down every skill I teach into the most basic steps possible.
After explaining these basic steps, I then do the steps one at a time myself to give the client or group a visual. Then I do the skill ﬂuidly to show what the ﬁnal product will look like at normal speed.
Then, after a Q&A session, I have each person go, one a time, taking it as slow as they want to, step by step.
But before I have any of the clients actually “do” the move or skill, I make sure that they are 100% mentally ready before they actually physically try the move. The reason? Because 90% of everything we do in life is mental, and only 10% is physical — which means that if a person is conﬁdent and can visually see themselves accomplishing the task or goal, then they have already won half of the battle. Just “going for it” without having the mental strength and understanding to be successful is when accidents happen.
Doing everything in my power to get my clients to the point where they are mentally and physically ready to tackle a mogul hill, tree run or a steep pitch — that’s my job as a coach — and having that same mindset when you are learning a new skill is deﬁnitely the key to success no matter what skill you are trying to learn.
Can you do this on your own without a coach? For sure! Take each new skill that you want to learn step by step, at a very slow speed (speed is added in after a skill is conquered) and have patience with yourself. There are tons of videos online that can be great guides in your journey as well.
Break down your fears
As an adult, it can be scary to push ourselves. Fear of getting injured is the No. 1 reason women come to me to help them progress on the slopes at my women’s ski clinics and lessons — and that fear is the very ﬁrst thing we tackle … together.
When a client is scared, my ﬁrst question to them is, “What exactly are they scared of?” Nine out of 10 are scared of falling. And my answer to them is that if they take baby steps at very slow speeds to learn how to ski (insert scary terrain here — moguls, trees, steeps, ice, etc.), then even if they do fall, the risk of injury is very, very low.
Falling is part of learning. It is part of growing. And as I always say, if I’m not falling occasionally, then I’m not progressing and I’m not growing.
One great thing about snow? Most of the time, it’s nice and ﬂuﬀy, so your landing is going to be soft. When my clients do fall, I teach them to get up, collect themselves and try again. And when they get to the bottom triumphantly, it’s to the raucous cheering of me and the rest of the crew. Because conquering our fears (no matter if it’s “pretty” or not) is always something to celebrate.
Don’t look at the tree
… because you will hit the tree. Just as in mountain biking, dirt biking or heck, even driving a car, if look where you want to go, your body will follow. Another added tip? Always keep your hands in front of you and don’t drop your inside shoulder when you turn (which can also can be described as leaving your inside arm behind after you’ve made a turn.) Being forward and aggressive while skiing is one of the hardest things to teach (even though it’s the key to being in control on diﬃcult pitches), but learning to keep your hands in front of you is the ﬁrst step in this process.
One turn at a time
Before starting a diﬃcult or technical run, pick your ﬁrst three turns, visualize how you are going to do them, then try to commit to doing what you had planned for yourself.
BUT when you do drop in to make that ﬁrst turn, focus on what you need to do to successfully accomplish that turn until you need to look up to begin your next turn. This will help you stay focused on the baby steps of accomplishing the run instead of letting the run in its entirety overwhelm or intimidate you.
Smile
Because if you aren’t having fun, why are you out there? Some of our most progressive days are the days that we are relaxed, enjoying the snow, the fresh air and the company that we are in the mountains with. Coincidence?
I think not.
I think not.
