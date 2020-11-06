Visiting J Bell Cellars in Zillah has always been a wonderful experience. Owners Wes and Natasha Teslo have worked hard to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere to enjoy a tasting or share a great bottle of wine. But now, with the recent addition of Il Grasso restaurant, the experience is that much better.
Il Grasso is the latest feather in the cap of the Yakima Valley creative food team Fat Pastor Productions. After launching Bite Club, The Lab and offering catering services to a number of valley events and weddings, this was a natural next step. But the beginning of Il Grasso happened somewhat serendipitously.
“We have been friends with Wes and Natasha the last three years,” said Fat Pastor Productions founder Shawn Niles, aka The Fat Pastor. “J. Bell was the second-ever location for Bite Club, and that’s how we first met. Since then, we’ve done a lot with them. They’re like family to us.”
Prior to launching The Lab, Niles and Teslo went back and forth on the idea of the Fat Pastor team offering food at the winery on a more regular basis. Teslo started telling Niles that if the team ever wanted to start something at J. Bell, they’d be more than welcome. With the phenomenal wood-fired pizza being served at J. Bell at the time, however, they didn’t want to mess with a good thing.
But just as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people were going to work, school and social events, it changed the way businesses were running. For quite some time, restaurants such as The Lab, which had only opened one month prior to the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, were forced to navigate challenging times. Catering and event companies were decimated by countless canceled events, and wineries and breweries had to shut their tasting room doors.
When things began to open back up, there were plenty of stipulations for business owners to follow, and one of the key points for wineries was the prerequisite of serving food. By that point, the wood-fired oven hadn’t been operating as much.
“When things started opening up to allow outdoor seating, we agreed to do a couple of events at the winery to provide food,” said Niles. “That’s when we really started talking and thinking ‘What if we did something officially?’ ” For Teslo and his wife, Natasha, it allowed the winery to operate under the current guidelines at the time, and for the Fat Pastor team, it allowed them to dive back into what they love to do — serve up great food to hungry people and curious minds.
The Fat Pastor Productions and Il Grasso team is made up of Niles and his wife, Tenielle, Chef Gilbert Kalombo and his wife Beth, along with Chef Lara Bodine and her husband Glenn. Each brings their strong suit to the table, and each member of the team is also a pastor at Dad’s House Church in Yakima.
The food at Il Grasso is inspired by a love for Italy, with a touch of Northwest flair.
“Italy has our heart for sure,” Niles said. “In fact, Italian food was the reason I made it on to MasterChef.” Niles had taken cooking classes in Italy, wandered the streets, eating his way through Italian cities. When it came time to decide what the team wanted to create next, aiming to bring something a bit higher-end to the valley with a special focus, it only made sense to go in that direction.
“When I asked Wes about us doing a Northwest Italian menu, his face lit up,” Niles said. And so began Il Grasso.
Visitors to Il Grasso will find comfortable outdoor seating, a beautiful ambiance, an expansive menu, along with, of course, a terrific selection of wine from J. Bell Cellars. Come hungry to try something new, and keep your mind open to be introduced to flavors you’ve never experienced before.
“People can expect for things to change on a regular basis, based on the season,” Niles said. “We’re constantly looking for innovative ways to bring a Northwest feel to traditional Italian cuisine.”
If you let it, the menu will take you on a journey, starting with an antipasti platter and Chef Gilbert Kalombo’s focaccia bread made from scratch, moving into main courses such as Crisp Rohan Duck or the Bistecca Alla Fiorentina and finishing off with an expertly prepared sweet from Chef Lara Bodine’s recipe arsenal. Niles and his team bring in ingredients such as olive oil from Greece, cheese from Italy, along with working with purveyors across the world for specialty meats and other components to make up a tasty dish. When possible, a true dash of homegrown Northwest style is added by including fresh fruit and vegetables from the on-site chef’s garden at J. Bell Cellars.
While the opening of Il Grasso was serendipitous, offering the ability for J Bell Cellars and the Fat Pastor Productions team to get back to business, the concept is here to stay. Although it was a partnership that might have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, coming to fruition during a time when businesses were forced to be incredibly innovative, it’s a testament to the ways in which collaboration can make all the difference.
These Yakima Valley businesses have navigated an unprecedented challenge, demonstrating that great friendship, plenty of creativity and a delicious meal can indeed become the solution to many problems.