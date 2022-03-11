I remember an exciting Easter weekend when I was quite small. One of my older sisters had received a pair of baby ducks from an admirer. For some strange reason, her university housing would not allow ducks on the premises. So, you guessed it. My sister went back to Seattle that weekend and the ducks came to live at our family home in Yakima.
I was thrilled, since the only other pets I ever had were goldfish, and these creatures looked much more interesting! (I don’t recall my parents being quite as excited.)
Ike and Mike, as they came to be known, took up residence in a comfy box in our basement. Before long, however, I heard my parents talking about some issues with our new tenants, including peeling paint on the basement floor. The ducks were transferred to a low-sided enclosure that my dad assembled in the backyard.
Ike and Mike were unapologetic free spirits, and it was not long before they were escaping from the enclosure and causing my parents more challenges. It was decided that the pair needed to find a new home — preferably a long way from our place.
I didn’t want to see them go, but my dad, a commercial real estate salesman with a natural aptitude for persuasion, gently convinced me that the ducks would be much happier on a ranch that some friends owned. There, they would have lots of fresh air, space to roam and possibly even a pond. They could live the life that every duck dreams of, he suggested.
So off they went and that was the end of my duck days. It’s a classic example of why you really need to think ahead in the acquisition of a new pet, local experts say.
“Do your research, please!,” says Suzanna Bray, companion animal manager for Petco in Union Gap. “All pets are a responsibility. Think about whether this is going to work in your environment.”
For example, if you’re a couch potato, don’t get a husky that will require time, energy and frequent walks, she said. If you live in an apartment, a macaw may be pretty, but the noise can “get you run out of town.” Even a simple goldfish or two will require water testing and treatment since elements such as the chlorine found in drinking water can be toxic to fish.
If you are meticulous about your home, keep in mind that a cat may be territorial, spraying or “marking” its territory (including your living room couch). And are you ready to be awakened at dawn by a backyard rooster, even if zoning regulations would allow you to keep one?
A longtime animal lover who, as a child, used to rescue injured ducks from the park, nurture them and then bring them back to the park, Bray often has seen well-meaning customers who just didn’t know what they would be getting into.
One woman was willing to spend $600 for a ball python for a 6-year-old grandchild. Bray quickly dissuaded her, however. She explained to the customer that the snake would grow to be about 6 feet long, would eat pre-killed frozen mice and could cause illness (such as salmonella) from the child touching the snake. It was not an appropriate pet for a young child, Bray concluded.
Other folks see a cute picture of an animal online, such as a sugar glider (described as a “flying squirrel”), and place an order. Among other issues, these animals have an “extremely sensitive digestive track,” Bray said, and their waste products, which tend to drop everywhere, have a very strong smell. Bray said she has had at least eight or nine sugar gliders brought in to her, in hopes that she can find them permanent homes.
Don’t rush into buying a pet online just because it’s “super cute,” agreed Lesly Paz, customer engagement leader at PetSmart in Union Gap. Check reviews of the rescue operation or breeder, read policies on whether animals have had vet checkups, and consider the distance and time of year in which that animal might be traveling to you. Be especially cautious in the heat of summer and the cold of winter, she advised.
Animals coming from overseas and/or a special breeder may have a higher cost. Keep in mind that a pet listed on a site such as Craigslist may already have overstayed its welcome in a home and suffered neglect.
Customers who adopt pets at her store are often surprised by the many needs — and resulting cost — of the simplest of pets, Paz added. A goldfish may cost less than a dollar, but by the time the customer purchases a container, food and heating/filtration apparatuses, he or she is probably going to spend “a minimum of $60” to walk out the door. The extra space afforded by a pond might be better for a fish (neighborhood cats considered), but then again, seasonal temperature is a concern.
Pet owners who try to just plunk a goldfish in a simple bowl and use tap water often return to the store within a couple of days because the fish has died, Paz said. The water was too cold or had chlorine. The waste level in the water was too high. In short, the creature did not have what it needed to thrive.
Similarly, you can buy a “bearded dragon” (a type of lizard that can have a black underside of its throat) for about $60, but with an enclosure with proper heating, décor, etc., it’s probably going to cost an additional $300 to get set up, Paz said.
As you do your research, also consider just how long this creature might be around, she advised.
“Do I want to care for the pet for this long?” Birds commonly live about five years. Dogs and cats often live for 15 to 20 years. A reptile can endure for 25 or 30 years.
The Yakima Humane Society offers a novel way to get to know an animal before adoption. The society office on Birchfield Road is again open for dog walking, said Sherri Haga, executive director. You can stroll in, describe the kind of dog you are interested in, then take an animal on a leash to walk the paths of the Yakima Area Arboretum. There is also a “socialization room” where potential owners can become acquainted with cats.
To adopt a pet from the Humane Society, prices range from $125 to $300 for dogs and $50 (or even $25) to $95 for cats, depending upon the animal’s age. These prices include initial vaccinations, spaying/neutering and microchipping, she said.
Haga agrees with advice to do research and consider your lifestyle before adopting any pet. While an animal such as a baby husky may look sweet and cuddly, “it can become quite large and become an escape artist,” she cautioned. Conversely, a dog such as a Great Dane may actually be a great apartment dog because it can have a more mellow personality.
A final suggestion: Allow any current pet(s) to meet a prospective new pet ahead of time.
The socialization room at the Humane Society is an ideal location for this. If a bout of growling, barking and hissing ensues, it might not be a good fit.
So, when considering adding a pet to your household, remember the ducks — and plan ahead!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.