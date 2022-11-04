Ah, Thanksgiving! The holiday when family and friends gather to feast upon wonderful foods.
Reluctant to pass up a good meal, North Yakima (now Yakima) citizens didn’t wait for Congress to proclaim Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1941 to celebrate. The city has been observing the holiday since at least the 1890s.
Turkey became the popular Thanksgiving meat after 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a Thanksgiving holiday to help the nation’s morale during the Civil War. Decades afterward, our city contributed to the Thanksgiving turkey meat popularity by purchasing turkey meat at local butcher shops as well as raising turkeys.
One of the oldest businesses in North Yakima to promote the sale of turkey meat was the Columbia Meat Market. Owned by Mr. Herman J. Rand, who initially partnered with others in the early 1890s until becoming the sole proprietor, he successfully operated the Columbia Meat Market for years.
After operating his business from the storeroom of the Schlotfeldt building, Rand ultimately moved the business to the north side of East Yakima Avenue, between First and Second streets. In November 1900, Rand was promoting the sale of Thanksgiving turkey with his advertisements in the newspaper.
While running the Columbia Meat Mart, Mr. Rand also partnered with a Mr. Sigle and started the Yakima Meat Co. Two years after forming, they sold the Yakima Meat Co. to the Gibson brothers and Charles Bruhn.
The Gibson brothers were not new to the meat business. Prior to arriving in the city, they owned meatpacking companies in Oregon, Walla Walla and Seattle. With their purchase of the Yakima Meat Co., the Gibsons built a meat processing plant. At some point they also purchased the Columbia Meat Market from Mr. Rand. (Interestingly, Rand later opened a meat market on East Chestnut between First and Second streets.)
Operating the Columbia Meat Market and Packing Co. wasn’t the only thing the Gibson brothers were doing at the time. They were also the owners of the first known buffalo herd in the Yakima Valley. Although their buffalo herd was reported to have roamed part of the city and the Wenas Valley, some of their mounted buffalo heads were displayed on the walls of their downtown meat market. The family successfully owned all three business ventures for years.
Our Valley was also well known for the raising and breeding of turkeys. Almost a century ago, the Broadway Turkey Farm and Hatchery was also a source for locals to purchase Thanksgiving turkey. Jacob and Laurel Athel Matter arrived in the city in about 1925. After arriving, Jacob took a job with the Yakima Dairymen’s Association while Laurel Athel worked at the Yakima Milling Co. Six year later, Jacob was still working for the Dairymen’s Association when they started the Broadway Turkey Farm and Hatchery in the Broadway district of the city.
In 1935, their turkey business proved to be successful with the sale of 400 tons of turkey meat for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. But turkey meat wasn’t the only thing they were selling. They were also breeding turkeys and selling the poults (baby turkeys) to locations as far away as Montana and California. In 1946, they retired from the turkey business, subdivided their land and moved to a home on 40th Avenue, where they lived for the remainder of their lives.
Of course, we weren’t just satisfying their taste buds with turkey during those Thanksgivings. We also backed the turkey with delicious baked goods often purchased at local bakeries. Throughout the city’s history we’ve had many successful bakeries that have sold tastebud-pleasing sweets.
Among the early bakeries in the city’s history was the Ditter and Mechtel Bakery and Restaurant, owned by cousins John Ditter and John Mecthel. Both men were from Minnesota and worked for other businesses in the city until partnering in 1896 and opening the Ditter and Mechtel Bakery on North Front Street.
Shortly after opening, they relocated to the south side of East Yakima Avenue, between First and Second streets where they operated under the name Ditter & Mechtel Restaurant and Bakery. By 1901, they changed the business name to The Yakima Restaurant and Bakery. While advertising for their pumpkin and mince pies during Thanksgiving, they proclaimed that pies were “second in importance only to the turkey.”
Less than a decade later, Ditter and Mechtel changed the business name once again, this time to The Yakima Bakery & Confectionary. Although they were family, by 1918, John Ditter and John Mechtel ended their business partnership. Ditter opened a grocery store and bakery on North Second Street, just north of East Yakima Avenue, while Mechtel continued to operate the Yakima Bakery and Confectionary on East Yakima Avenue. Both businesses operated successfully for years afterward.
Today, many still gather for a Thanksgiving feast of tantalizing turkey and pies. Perhaps as we meander through the store aisles in pursuit of that tasty Thanksgiving turkey or pleasing pies, we can reflect upon those early Yakima businesses that provided our city with such wonderful Thanksgiving foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.