The tulips are up and blooming at our place — a sure sign that we’ve made it through the winter.
But they’re not the only reason to think things are finally warming up around here.
As we’ve focused on entertainment in this issue, we’ve seen a number of indicators that life is slowly getting back to something approximating normal in the Yakima Valley
With more of us getting vaccinated against the coronavirus, it’s getting a little safer to leave our homes, go out to local restaurants, bars and other businesses, and experience the things we’ve been missing for more than a year now.
We’re getting to see people face to face again, rather than peering into one of those wretched Zoom windows. No more worrying about whether our video is on or if — heaven forbid! — we’ve inadvertently unmated ourselves.
Perhaps the most exciting sign of spring, though (sorry, tulips — you’re really pretty and all), is the prospect of enjoying live entertainment again.
Sure, we’ll still have to endure some health precautions, and no, not everything will be back exactly the way we’d like it to be. But we’ll take a live show over listening to the radio, plugging into Spotify or searching for songs on YouTube any ol’ time.
Seriously now, wearing a simple mask won’t ruin browsing a local farmers market one of these bright Sunday mornings, or taking in a free movie in the park some not-too-distant summer evening.
So take it from the tulips, we have lots to celebrate this spring:
Glenda Tjarnberg, Christine Conklin and I have stories this month that look at some upcoming options for live entertainment and shopping in downtown Yakima in the coming weeks.
Addy Logsdon reminds us that we have more nearby alternatives than we might think when it comes to adventurous travels.
For thrill-seekers, Shannon Mahre explores the fast-paced world of mountain biking. (You probably can get by without a mask while you’re riding, but you will need a helmet.)
If you’d still rather stay home, Andrea McCoy has a recipe for chicken and salad that delightfully complements springtime gatherings with tastes that are pure Yakima.
And Melissa Labberton and Chad Bremerman’s visit to the Yakima Abode of Eric and Cec Vogt reminds us that yes, sometimes home really is the best place to be.
We’re good either way, so save us a seat when the shows start up again this summer.
Meantime, it looks like some of us have some tulips to water.
- John Taylor