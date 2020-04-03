Starla Gable grew up in a charming family house within walking distance of Nob Hill Elementary in the early 1950s. When she was born, her father wanted to call her Charla, but was overruled and the family agreed on Starla, which means “Star Bright.” Those who know her well think it fits her personality to a “T.” In fact, she’s taken her last two cars in to have stars applied to their exteriors.
An excellent student, she graduated from Eisenhower High School and, unlike friends who attended college close to home, Starla ventured to West Chester University in Pennsylvania (her father’s alma mater), and graduated with a degree in health and physical education.
Today, Starla owns a charming house in the Barge Chestnut neighborhood that was built in 1944. The home has a large, north-facing blue cement front porch and decorative black window shutters. Two comfortable Adirondack chairs provide a place for relaxing and watching the world go by.
A quick look around and you can’t miss several pieces of original artwork, including a Larry Petry sculpture of a female’s torso created from metal nuts and Sara Getty’s wood carving of a bird. They serve as precursors of the artistic surprises awaiting inside.
As the door opened, Starla’s beloved poodle, Frankie, (named after her dad), bounded down the hall to greet us. She’s a happy companion and a pretty good watchdog, too. The long hallway features a delightful variety of artworks Starla collected over the years. She pointed out that her home still has the original hardwood floors, which are pristine.
Two bedrooms, the guest and master, bookend a renovated bathroom that originally had pink walls. Starla updated the antiquated space with bright white and navy blue tiles on the countertop, white tiles on the floor, a modern sink, large mirror and spacious shower. Of course, there are a few pieces of amazing artwork, too. Her master bedroom features one of her most valued possessions, the desk that her grandfather made in high school wood shop.
The next stop came as delightful surprise. Starla’s den features the home’s original knotty pine walls that look the same as the day they were installed. The use of knotty pine for recreation rooms was popular in the early 1940s and ‘50s. Unfortunately, the trend went out sometime in the 1960s and buyers of some of these old houses were quick to rip the gorgeous wood off the wall and paper or paint over it.
Starla recognized the wood’s unique beauty and decided it was worth saving.
The space is great for TV-watching, projects, relaxing and enjoying her collection of Native American artwork displayed on the walls. A big north-facing window provides a view of the backyard, where a partially covered patio awaits summer get-togethers. It’s so inviting that last fall Starla spied a very large owl perching on her backyard fence for several days.
Starla loves to cook and entertain friends, so updating her kitchen became a priority. She had green countertops installed, along with linoleum that features small green squares in the design that match stenciled squares above the cupboards. The cupboard doors have been refaced, and she put in a new sink and appliances. It still has the essence of the original kitchen, but with modern conveniences.
A knotty pine nook sits adjacent to the kitchen and features a second bathroom, storage — and just for fun, a pinball and pachinko machine! This house is full of surprises.
The dining room opens onto Starla’s large living room and seems to be the heart of her home. At first glance, one can’t help but notice a number of musical instruments. It turns out that Starla’s father was one of 11 children who were all musical and were part of the Gable Family Orchestra. On the wall is a saxophone once played by a Gable family member.
Additionally, Starla took a drum from the family band and had it made into a coffee table to continue the musical theme. She also added an exquisite hammered dulcimer to the collection and has been spending hours practicing, in hopes of becoming proficient in playing the beautiful yet difficult instrument.
Perhaps spurred on by her father’s example, Starla played the drums in the Eisenhower marching band, as well as baritone horn in the school‘s concert band. If her talent as a musician isn’t enough, she also has a wonderful singing voice and frequently plays guitar and sings with her sister Kate Gable for gatherings around the Northwest.
The living room features a fireplace with a collection of stars and strands of colorful lights along the mantel. Her eclectic collection of art is displayed around room, featuring scores of Yakima Valley artists such as Carol Degraves, Carol Perry, Jane Gutting, Terry Martin, Dale Peterson and Jim Kuntz,, to name a few. It ranges from paintings and drawings to carved wood pieces, watercolors and more.
Several years ago, Starla decided she wanted to clear the garage to make a space to create objects from fused glass. She outfitted it with a kiln and everything else she needed, and started making marbles. After several years she moved up to making small, multicolored dishes and plates. Noel Moxley, who lives down the street, often joins Starla in making glass objects.
Filling her home with art obviously brings her great joy. And when one considers her passion and energy for everything she does, Starla’s love of collecting shows no sign of slowing down.