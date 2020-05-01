Dr. Tomas Holbrook, DDS, and his wife Debbie met while growing up in Yakima. After they married, the couple purchased a small house. However, with three growing children, Brian, Lyndsey and Doria, they realized their little home was bursting at the seams and they were greatly in need of more living space. Fate seemed to smile on them in 1984 when the they discovered a corner lot located on Yakima Avenue near many of the area’s large, historic houses. After they purchased it, they waited to move until they could afford a much larger home.
Tomas, or Tom as his friends often call him, opened his dental practice in 1980. Debbie began her own business as a dental laboratory technician, specializing in full-mouth reconstruction. She quickly became one of the best in her field.
Even while working, the couple never stopped planning their dream home. After eight years — they finally broke ground in 1992. “I did the house plans myself” Debbie said. And she got what she wanted with the aid of Sevigny Construction. Finally, in 1993 the family’s long wait was over, and they eagerly moved into their spacious new home.
The two-story structure encompasses 5,400 square feet of living space, including a basement and a three-car garage. The main floor features an office/den, dining room, master bedroom and bath, expansive kitchen, laundry room, and a huge sun room with a wall of windows. Three more bedrooms, including a guest room, are located on the second floor.
Now readers may be wondering, why so big? The answer may lie in the fact that Debbie’s maiden name is Gamache and she grew up in Moxee on a hop farm. She had a wonderful family and was one of 18 children! You can understand why she longed for plenty of living space for her own family. It’s hard not to be impressed with the overall design of the Holbrook’s house, which includes elements reminiscent of historic Georgian architecture often seen on the East coast. Needless to say, the home fits in perfectly with the numerous historic homes on their block.
A charming horseshoe-shaped driveway lined with a rose hedge that blooms with scarlet blossoms from spring to early fall, welcomes visitors. The beautiful front door, inset with ornate leaded glass and sidelights, provides a hint of what’s to come once inside. You become instantly aware of Debbie’s design talents as you walk into the entry hall. You can’t miss the elegant crystal chandelier and dramatic staircase to the second floor that’s worthy of a grand entrance by Scarlett O’Hara. A wonderful framed photo of Debbie’s parents and all 18 children hangs on the entry wall as a tribute to her family.
Glass doors off the entry hall provide access to a beautifully furnished office/den. Besides a large desk, comfortable leather chairs, fireplace and bookshelves, it makes the perfect spot to spend the afternoon watching a Cougar/Husky football game during a cold fall day on the room’s big screen television. Both Tomas and Debbie are huge Cougar fans and for that one day a year, look on their Husky neighbors as the enemy!
The formal dining room lies across the hall from the den. Painted a dramatic cranberry red, the space features an elegant, long dining room table with Chippendale style chairs, that can seat 14 for large gatherings. A spacious kitchen can be found conveniently located just off the dining room. Debbie admits this is her favorite room in the house. The kitchen cabinets are painted a wonderful, understated off-white and a long granite counter shares space with the stovetop. In fact, the couple likes granite so much they used it in all of the home’s countertops. Incredibly comfortable leather bar stools allow for guests to watch the chef in action. Just beyond the kitchen, stairs lead to Debbie’s studio where she spent years working on her many dental cases. After she retired from that career, she embarked on the new task of teaching herself to paint.
On the north side of the main floor lies their expansive, two story, family friendly great room . A pair of tall French doors, topped with large arched windows, bookends a beautiful fireplace. The doors and windows allow for a captivating seasonal view of the couple’s backyard garden.
The room offers a great place for gatherings of family and friends. The comfort of the furnishings make this the perfect spot to relax, entertain, and best of all — watch sporting events on another big screen TV that resides in a customized wood cabinet that dominates the length of the south wall. Beside the TV, the cabinet’s shelves display a variety of favorite books, framed family photos, and Debbie’s delightful collection of Lladros figurines. Throughout the home, it’s hard to miss the collection of tasteful furnishings. the couple has chosen for their home. Besides antiques, many pieces of furniture came from the Shopkeeper, a longtime Yakima furniture store that focuses on interior design.
When they built their home, the Holbrooks must have been looking towards the future, because they placed their lovely master suite on the main floor near the sun room. Debbie has put her special decorating talents to work on this peaceful space. With a mix of antiques and modern elements, the focus is on relaxation. An example is the large burgundy wingback chair that offers a quiet spot from the hustle and bustle of daily life to just sit down and read a great book.
Their master bathroom, adjacent to their bedroom, underwent a major remodel a few years ago by Kline Construction. They chose granite countertops edged with a unique basket-weave border. It also has a huge walk-in shower and bathtub.
You can’t write about the Holbrooks without mentioning their three-car garage. As it turns out, 17 years ago Tomas decided to build an airplane — in the garage! The project took two years to complete and became a popular topic among the neighbors. They all wondered if he made it specifically for getting to Cougar home games faster. In any case, wherever their travels take them, the plane offers them a speedy return to their beautiful “dream home” in Yakima.