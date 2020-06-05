In “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” Marie Kondo presents six elegantly simple and straightforward steps to dealing with excess clutter. People around the world have used her small book of gentle inspiration to purge their homes of anything that doesn't "spark joy."
Though Kondo’s book was published 10 years ago, many have only recently discovered her KonMari Method. With suddenly so much time on our hands, Americans are tidying up like never before. While Kondo does not specifically address outdoor spaces in her book, organizing your garden is not much different than organizing your cupboards and your closets.
Tidy gardens don’t need to look like the manicured extravaganza surrounding the palace at Versailles. Often, a simple design with a few beautiful focal features is all it takes to make you happier.
Take the rose that has always been a hot mess of mildew and aphids, or the shrub that blocks the view from the kitchen window, no matter how often I pruned it. Eliminating both left me with more time to enjoy and care for the plants I really loved.
When I cleared a small potting table of piles of mismatched plastic pots, I suddenly had enough room to jump-start more dahlia tubers and sow seeds for cut flowers, two of my real delights.
Tidying revealed that I owned eight rakes and over 200 gardening books and catalogs. Keeping only the well-used favorites and giving the others away spread the joy of gardening to grateful recipients.
Before moving through the following six steps, Kondo asks clients to acknowledge the things they already have that spark joy. A touchstone of her philosophy is not about acquiring more, but for being grateful for what we have. I wish I had a bluestone walkway, but for now, I’ll be thankful for the concrete sidewalk I do have that allows me and my wheelbarrow easy access to the compost pile.
Commit to the idea of tidying up
Schedule an adequate block of time to make the changes. You might assume that tackling clutter a little at a time is the way to go. According to Kondo, the danger of doing it a little at a time is never finishing. Set aside enough time to do it “in one go”.
Image your ideal garden
Start by asking yourself what you want, and what you’re running from, in a garden. Empty nesters may want a space to relax or entertain. Young families may want a vibrant, durable space for children to explore. Identify exactly what's keeping you from using your garden that way.
After all, gardens will always be an evolving work in progress. Our personal tastes rarely stay the same, and our needs change as we get older. New plants come and go. If the old choices we made no longer spark joy, it’s time to let them go. According to Kondo, “To truly cherish the things that are important, you must first discard those that have outlived their purpose”.
Discard first
Kondo observed time and time again that people who never seem to finish tidying up attempt to store everything without getting rid of anything.
Instead, walk through your garden and storage areas and lay your hands on every plant, pot, and ceramic frog. Ask yourself honestly, “Is this the source of a spark of joy for me?” If not, it should be discarded, recycled, or given to someone who will make use of it.
The ideal garden strikes a balance between spaces for plants and places for people. Do you have enough room for guests at the outdoor barbeques you love to host? Would losing some garden space open up a more comfortable area for entertaining?
Gardeners are known for making heroic efforts to keep our plants alive. But there are times when the best thing you can do is to kill a plant, if a greater garden results.
Letting go can be difficult, but using this KonMari strategy may make it easier. Thank the plant for teaching you something about what you want from your garden. Now you can say “goodbye” and send them on their way without as much guilt.
Tidy by category, not by location
It won’t do much good to spend time organizing the pots in the shed only to find more pots stored in the garage next week, requiring a do-over. Gather everything in the one category you’re working on into a single pile. Thoughtfully decide what to keep, and what to let go of.
Be ruthless. Your goal is to discard rather than store. If you organize all your gardening books in alphabetical order, and then place those you “might need some day” in a tote and stash it in the basement, you’re not tidying. You’re just redistributing clutter.
Stacks of boxes labeled “Recycling”, ‘Trash”, or “Goodwill” are just another form of clutter. You must discard what you’ve already decluttered before you can move on.
Follow the correct order
Work on one category at a time. Suggestions are gardening tools, books and catalogs, pots, chemicals, seeds, ornaments, and plants. Begin with the category that’s easiest for you. With some practice, you can work up to the most difficult, which is often anything with sentimental value.
Ask yourself, “Does it spark joy?”
This is the essence of the KonMari Method. You’re not choosing what to discard, but what to keep. We often hang on to items for years out of a sense of sentimental duty. You may feel guilty composting a daylily a good friend gave you for your birthday ten years ago. But if you always hated the bloom color, it’s OK to send it on its way. Remember, you are not discarding your friendship.
Clutter happens. It doesn’t matter if it’s plants, gardening books, plastic pots, or ceramic frogs. By eliminating anything that doesn’t spark joy, you can make your gardening life more peaceful and comfortable. Isn’t that what we all want?