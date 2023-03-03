Home alone. The words evoke images of the classic movie about a young boy’s high jinks when left at home by himself. However, local animal care professionals say that pets, when left home alone, are capable of plenty of mischief all on their own.
There was the cat that pulled paper towels out of a cupboard, shredding with glee to create what looked like a winter wonderland in the kitchen. Dogs that wolf down everything from batteries to elastic hair ties, or have been known to “eat” a wedding photo album. Pets cascading objects from the top of a refrigerator to the floor. And we can’t forget the house full of cats that managed to pull down full-length curtains.
With a marked increase in pets being adopted during the COVID pandemic, and more people now returning to work in an office, many humans and pets are trying to adjust to a new normal, local experts say. But by taking a few precautionary steps, you may still be able to recognize your home when you return at the end of a day.
“When COVID hit, we had so many people who were staying at home,” recalled Sherri Haga, executive director of the Yakima Humane Society. That resulted in an avalanche of applications for pet adoptions. “When they started going back to work, we began to notice more strays, animals escaping.”
For various reasons, new pet owners also may not have had their animals spayed or neutered, resulting in a bumper crop of puppies and kittens.
Now, as they go back to work, “a lot of people are struggling with separation anxiety,” while some of their pets were “never taught to be independent,” said Dr. Julie Young, co-owner of Yakima Valley Veterinary Clinic.
“Cats don’t care as much. They’re very good at being independent” as long as they have a supply of food and perhaps a place to climb, she said. However, dogs will likely need some more attention.
“The most basic thing is taking a dog through an obedience class,” Young suggested. There, the animal can learn there are rules that need to be followed. It also can help to desensitize them to your leaving if you “just put your coat on and don’t go anywhere, or leave for a very short period of time,” she said. That way, the animal can learn that nothing disastrous happens if they’re left alone.
Cats also can be alert to the clues you’re leaving. My son’s cat, Rory, runs and hides under an end table every time my son puts his shoes on. Rory has figured out that he’s going to need to spend some time in his crate.
It may help to “crate train” an animal, especially a puppy, first allowing it to eat or sleep there, the experts say.
If an animal will be let outdoors, check to make sure there is a suitable fence in the yard. Spaying/neutering can help an animal “resist the urge to jump the fence,” Haga added. When in doubt, you can always consider “doggy day care.”
“We’re a society that’s into instant gratification,” Haga said. “Most people want a quick and easy fix.” However, effective animal care and training can take a lot of time and effort on the part of the owner. “Think: What would I do with a toddler?” she suggested. “You want to keep them safe and occupied.”
The lesson we’ve learned from the pandemic is, “Think about the ‘what ifs,’” added Haga. Before you adopt a pet, think about who will care for an animal if you are elderly, if you become ill or if you need to go back to work.
In the meantime, there are a variety of diversions that can make the day more enjoyable for the pets you have — and ultimately for you.
“Having the TV or radio on can help, so they’re not so lonely,” said Lori Blanchard, co-owner of Cozy Critters, a local pet sitting and animal care business. Blanchard stops by homes periodically during the day to play with her clients’ animals and make sure that “everything is safe.” If you need to be gone overnight, you can consider having someone come and be at your home, at least at night, to be with the animals, she added.
However, if you ask a friend or neighbor to help, make sure the individual is reliable and has “very explicit instructions,” Blanchard cautioned. She has heard of dogs causing thousands of dollars of damage, destroying a mattress or couch, for example, when they were not properly put back into crates as requested. As her husband, Jeff, helps clean up clients’ yards, they also have witnessed the variety of objects that others left accessible to their animals — from batteries to hair ties and even a fully wrapped granola bar — which the animals have eaten and expelled. Then there was the frustrated homeowner who needed to keep the paper towels in a safer spot to avoid his cat’s fixation with shredding paper.
Haga suggested setting out “pup boxes” for dogs, with toys and puzzles to amuse them. She agreed with the idea of leaving the TV on, mentioning programs that feature animals. Even leaving music on can help. For cats, be sure to have a scratching post, maybe facing a window with a view of the outdoors. There also are battery-operated puzzle boxes and toys for cats.
Birds generally do well with just a safe place to be, food and water, she added. In the evening, be sure to remove them from their cage and “give them some love.” For guinea pigs, “chewing is a big thing,” so it’s a good idea to get them a wooden shape to gnaw on. There are even exercise balls for rats.
“Boredom is what drives (pets) to get into trouble,” Haga said.
“Most dogs, if left alone too long, will become destructive,” agreed Young, who says she has one “extremely well-behaved dog” and another dog that is “not quite as trustworthy” and managed to “eat” her wedding photo album.
“Most animals are just so comfortable in their own home,” Blanchard concluded. However, keep in mind that “they’re animals, and they’re gonna do what animals do.”
