If you check your phone’s tech-generated stream of promoted articles regularly, you’ve seen it:
The endless stack of headlines (peppered with click-generating keywords, of course) that quick-list the ways creativity makes you more productive at work.
These articles, of course, are encouraging news for people who are scrolling through the feeds on their phones when they should be working.
But as the old saying goes, a broken clock is right twice a day. Maybe the internet is accurate once in a while, too.
I bring all this up because the theme of this month’s issue is art — and it seems striking that as hardworking as the Yakima Valley is, it suffers no shortage of creativity.
Look at the number and variety of artists, galleries, murals, public art displays, statues — not to mention musicians and writers. From Millennium Plaza to downtown chalk art and up to the reflectors around the roof of the Yakima Valley SunDome, art is all around us.
And our writers have tracked down even more examples:
• Christine Corbett Conklin visits Yakima artist Paul Henderson, who serves up creativity by the cupful by painting with … well, coffee. Trust us, though: It’s art worth savoring.
• Melissa Labberton’s Yakima Abode feature, meantime, takes us on a tour of the home of TJ Tjarnberg and Brooke Creswell, the founding director and conductor emeritus of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. As you’d expect, art’s a pretty big deal at their house.
• And our resident history expert, Ellen Allmendinger, focuses on Asahel Curtis, whose photos of nature and agriculture remain enduring images of what the region looked like more than a century ago.
• I’m no art critic, but I’d make the case that cooking is yet another creative outlet. Don’t take my word for it, though. Try Andrea McCoy’s Salt and Stone recipe for Rhubard Spoon Cake for yourself, then let’s talk.
Anyway, you get the drift.
If even a couple of those internet articles are right, it could help explain how folks here in the Palm Springs of Washington have been able to build and accomplish so much.
Maybe it’s all that creativity.
— John Taylor
