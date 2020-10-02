Browsing an estate sale, yard sale or even an antique shop, shoppers might be looking for any number of items that pique their interest. But items such as hand tools are often overlooked.
With grease and grime left over from years of use and love, tools aren’t typically on the top of a shopper’s list, and many decide to just buy them new in a big box store. But one Yakima Valley couple, Chris Duren and Sarah Fischer, are working to change that mentality with their small business project, Heritage Tool Co.
Heritage Tool Co. launched in July 2016 after Duren and his wife realized they needed to make a few bucks to support their passion and hobby of collecting antique and vintage tools.
“We both grew up in families that appreciated antiques and older craftsmanship, and we love going out to estate sales and farm sales,” Duren said. “We started out trading our own collection.”
And while Duren and Fischer certainly collected other oddities during their visits to sales, such as old books, ink bottles and more, it was American-made hand tools that really caught their attention.
“We started seeing American-made tools and people weren’t really buying them,” Duren said. “Things that were super cool and well-made were just sitting and not being purchased. We decided to save them, restore them and put them back into the hands of someone who could appreciate them — whether they’re using them or displaying them — rather than seeing tools end up in a landfill.”
The mission behind Heritage Tool Co. is focused on celebrating the history and the story behind a tool that can live multiple lives as it’s passed down from hand to hand. Often, older American-made hand tools, crafted from steel rather than the plastic handles typically seen on shelves today, are still fully functional. Duren works to keep that functionality and antiquity intact, following the Heritage Tool Co. tagline of “preserving history one tool at a time.”
“I restore the tools by taking off grease and grime, while keeping the original character of the tool,” Duren said. Once restored, he sells the tools through Heritage Tool Co.’s online shop or on the Heritage Tools Instagram account. Duren has carefully mastered his techniques over the years, taking rusty, old tools and reviving them to minimize losing any historic detail or unique qualities throughout the process.
With the shop, Duren offers the ability for those interested in antique and vintage tools to sort through a selection of hammers, wrenches, pliers, cutting tools and toolboxes. In addition, Duren welcomes other collectors wanting to connect with him if they have found a tool that needs to be restored, or if they simply stumbled upon a collection of vintage tools that need a good home.
But what started as a hobby has turned into much more than Duren and Fischer ever thought would come of the project, creating a community of likeminded historic tool enthusiasts around the Heritage Tool Co. name.
The success of the shop may have something to do with Duren’s keen eye for design and marketing. He runs Invisible Ink, a local studio that specializes in website design and branding and has clients throughout the Yakima Valley. The side project has allowed for the extension of creativity along the way, practicing composition and technique on photos, working up designs for merchandise and giving Duren something to do with his hands offline and away from his work computer.
“We’ve had a great response, with a bunch of people out there that are into the same thing,” Duren said. “We’re connecting with people with cool collections with more knowledge that I have to learn from.”
With an Instagram following and engaged community of nearly 14,000 people, Heritage Tool Co. has certainly carved a name in the vintage tools industry, offering a resource for those searching for antique tools, whether they’re tool collectors themselves or they’re looking to purchase a gift for a tool enthusiast. Followers from all over the United States have engaged with the Yakima-based brand, purchasing merchandise from the shop such as branded T-shirts and hats, in addition to restored tools.
“I certainly never thought I’d be selling T-shirts to people on the East Coast,” Duren said.
And while the shop’s reach has grown, Duren remains focused on keeping local Yakima Valley history intact.
“The Yakima Valley was and still is such an agricultural community,” Duren said. “With old hop ranches and orchards, a lot of tools originated from those industries.” Duren said he tends to hoard the tools and books he stumbles upon with a Yakima history tie to it, preserving local history. He even has followers reach out to him if they stumble upon something relating to the Yakima Valley so they can get it to him for his own collection.
For Duren, it’s about following the premise that at some point in history, someone thought an item looked special or interesting, they appreciated it and they decided to keep it. Now, he gets to be the caretaker to pass it on to the next generation.