I’ll never forget the first time I heard the sound of the helicopter coming to pick us up for our very first bump — or how the sound began to vibrate through my body as it flew closer and closer. I was nervous ... very nervous.
I’d never been heli-skiing before, and I had a job to do. As a professional adventure photographer, I was at British Columbia’s CMH Heli-Skiing to capture images and to partake in every other facet of fun that goes along with being at a heli-ski lodge for five days — skiing epic lines, relaxing, eating gourmet food and having the time of my life were all on the menu.
As the helicopter came into view, our crew all crouched down and covered our faces to block the spray of snow and ice that the enormous rotors blow your way during landing. After the skids settled onto the pad, our guide got the thumbs-up from the pilot to open the door so we could all funnel in. We followed each other into the Bell 407 craft, buckled in and prepared for takeoff. With the “all good” from all of the passengers and guides, we were soon airborne and flying to our first drop-off spot.
As we flew through valleys, over snow-covered trees toward the most breathtaking mountains I had ever seen, every bit of nervousness I had fell away. I looked over at the man next to me, with perhaps the biggest grin I’d ever had on my face (at that point). He beamed right back at me. “You ain’t seen nothing yet,” he said. And he was right.
The helicopter dropped us off at the top of a pristine powder bowl, above the tree line, with no tracks in sight. With low avalanche conditions, bluebird skies with cool temps and more than a foot of fresh snow, we were in for the run of a lifetime. One by one, we followed our lead guide’s cues and experienced face shot after face shot as we took in mouthfuls of fresh snow from the top to the bottom. The snow was the lightest, fluffiest, deepest snow I had ever skied, and I’m pretty sure the other guests agreed with me — not one of us finished the run without a hoot or holler of delight. When we got to the bottom of the hill, the stoke level was high as we bundled our skis and poles and patiently waited for the helicopter to take us up for another run.
The rest of the day was filled with run after run of untouched powder. We skied through perfectly spaced trees, wide open powder fields and fine mixes of the two. And even though I was the only female and the youngest by a good 15-ish years, there was never a moment that I felt left out or like I didn’t belong. In fact, as we enjoyed our lunches together, surrounded by snow that glittered in the sunlight and mountains that we were aching to conquer, I realized that even though we had just met, we had already become a team — a team that would spend the next three days having the time of our lives.
Since that first taste of heli-skiing a few years ago, I’ve flown countless times for several different outfits and every single experience has been magical in its own way. What stays the same? The crew that I fly with always becomes my team. We take care of each other, we inspire each other, and we organically create friendships that go far beyond “that person that I skied with one time.” Because not only do you fly and ski together day in and day out, you go to the hot springs together, you dine together and if you are brave enough, you throw back “shotskis” together. Heli-skiing isn’t just a ski trip. It’s an adventure and an experience that always gets better and better — no matter how many times you fly.
If this crazy year has taught us anything, it’s taught us this: If not now, when? Take the leap, go on that adventure, face those fears head on — because life is meant to be lived. So this winter, I hope you get out and live it.