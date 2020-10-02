It is not death that a man should fear — but he should fear never beginning to live.”
- Marcus Aurelius
In 2018, Bean Gaskell was doing what any responsible husband and father would do — working to provide for his family. He was continuing to grow his masonry business because it was what he knew, even though it wasn’t what he loved. Then, in a matter of months, his life changed irrevocably.
But before we delve in too deeply into the man Bean is now, let’s take a small step back. Growing up in Selah with four brothers, Bean was skiing at White Pass with his family at a very young age. After graduating from Selah High School, he started working for his brother Justin’s masonry company. He married his high school sweetheart, Shannon, in 2010 (the couple just celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary), and in 2015, they welcomed their first child, Teddy.
Like many of us who like to have a drink with friends during happy hour or after a day of skiing, Bean partook in these social traditions. Just before Teddy’s first birthday in 2016 (when Bean was 29 years old) with the guidance of his family and loved ones, he realized that the level of his “social drinking” was a problem — and he made the choice to stop drinking altogether.
“Once I accepted that I had a problem, I realized the importance, the responsibility, of being a good role model for my son,” Bean said. “I didn’t want him to grow up with an alcoholic father so I made a choice and have stuck to that.”
By 2017, Bean had been working in the masonry business for his brother as well as doing contract work for other businesses, for more than nine years. He was also coaching kids’ free-ride skiing at White Pass on the weekends in the winter months.
During that summer, Shannon and Bean’s first daughter, AnnaLee, was born. During that same summer, one of his best friends, Jared Yoakum, was re-diagnosed with cancer.
In 2018, Bean decided to branch out on his own, opening his own masonry business.
Jared helped him by designing his logo, business cards and his website. Although the year started out as an exciting new adventure for Bean, it turned out to be the hardest of his life to that point.
On Aug. 23, 2018, Jared lost his battle with cancer. Never before had Bean experienced losing someone close. Never before did anything affect him so profoundly. He had known Jared his entire life, and now his friend was gone.
Then, just four months later, Bean’s father passed away on Christmas Eve.
“The most immediate impact their deaths had on me, emotionally and intellectually, is that death is real. I’d never seriously considered my own mortality, or losing those closest to me” Bean said. “I had never really experienced loss before, and to lose Jared over the course of a long, excruciating battle with cancer, followed a few short months later by my dad’s abrupt heart attack ... that was a serious wake-up call.
“I started questioning a lot of things — namely, how and why I wound up on the path I’m on, which aspects of my life I was happy with, and those that made me miserable. A deeper understanding of the fragility of life made me question my decision making, and more importantly, my apathy.
“I had this immense fear that I had been wasting my life, letting it pass me by, and letting other people make my decisions for me. In a way, the passing of Jared and my dad liberated me from restraints that I didn’t even know I was shackled by.”
As you might imagine, 2019 was a difficult year for Bean. While he and Shannon welcomed their second daughter, Elora, he was suffering inside. He didn’t let on to his friends and family just how much, though.
“Juggling grief, existential questions, the path that I want for myself and my family, along with learning to run a business and being a father … it was too much,” Bean said. “I was turning inward, isolating myself. I was constantly on edge, lashing out at people (which is very uncharacteristic of me). I was miserable.”
And although he was strong enough to stay away from alcohol, he did reach for an old habit to numb himself against what he was feeling: marijuana. It wasn’t just a once-in-a-while type of thing — it became a huge part of his life, a coping mechanism that he was hiding from everyone.
After nearly a year of struggling in silence, he finally hit rock bottom. He was even thinking about taking his own life. But before acting on any of those thoughts, he finally told Shannon and his family about what he was going through. And he sought help.
He checked into Utah’s Deer Hollow Recovery and Wellness Center, a program that focuses on PTSD and addiction, beginning his journey on the path to recovery.
Bean is now clean, healthy and focused on the most important thing in his life: his family.
“Recovery is a difficult ongoing process,” Bean said. “Some days are harder than others. Hell, sometimes weeks or even months are hard. Being a father and husband has given me purpose and direction in life like nothing else ever could,” he said.
“To know that my kids are watching and learning from me — what I do, how I do it, and why I do it, seeing how I interact and connect with them, their siblings, and others, ... that’s a lot of responsibility, not to be taken lightly.”
But Bean has also put a large focus on his future — in regard to his career as well as the man that he has become.
“Over the past several years, I’ve realized my strengths and weaknesses, and am trying to incorporate those strengths into my everyday living. I’ve also realized that authentic emotional connection is the most real thing that exists. Real, raw relationships with my family, friends, and even complete strangers — that’s what makes me tick. And skiing and coaching at White Pass is a petri dish for that.
Is he still running his masonry business? You bet he is. In fact, he’s one of the best in the valley at what he does.
If you’ve been to Bron Yr Aur brewery near Naches, you’ve seen his craftsmanship — he did all of the rock work there. He’s also leaving the door open for something that he isn’t just good at, but that he is passionate about — teaching and inspiring others.
When Bean is coaching, he is in his element because he has the ability to be a positive influence in his athletes’ lives. He helps them with their skiing skills, but he also helps them socially and emotionally as a mentor in other aspects of their lives.
“There are kids and families from White Pass that I’ve got to know really well over my years coaching, and it’s cool how reciprocal the relationships have been,” Bean said. “Parents have been vocal about how much I’ve positively impacted their kids. The skills and confidence they learn on the mountain translate into other areas of their lives as well, and it is both humbling and encouraging knowing that I’m taking part in developing good human beings.”
It’s easy to follow along on the easy road, to take whatever falls into your lap, settle for the status quo, never take risks.
But if you aspire to be a leader, you set goals, take risks and follow your passions. You are not only taking the route that requires more work, you are putting yourself out there to possibly fail. And failure is something that many of us fear most of all.
To me, every failure should be a lesson — not an excuse to give up. Because if you aren’t willing to fail, then you truly aren’t ready to succeed.
“Everyone struggles. Everyone suffers. Understanding that I’m not alone in that has given me deeper compassion and empathy and has made me a better man,” Bean said. “At the end of the day, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone but yourself.
“I don’t know where I’m going, what life has in store for me, but I’m keeping my options open and my head high.
“Be good to yourself. Be good to others. One day, we will all die. But when my time comes, if my life flashes before me, I hope it brings a smile to my face and a tear to my eye.”