When my husband, Andy, and I said yes to hosting our first stand-up paddleboard expedition on the Green River in Utah last year, we expected a fun trip, but we didn’t expect the trip of a lifetime.
The idea for this trip emerged when we were connected with Todd, one of the owners of Breakwater Expeditions, an adventure outfitter based out of Sandpoint, Idaho. In February, while we were in Sandpoint guiding our Cat skiing trips, we met him for coffee to discuss how we could work together. I have to say, I don’t think that I have ever seen Andy as excited for a trip as he was when we left that meeting — which made me even more excited as well.
Flash forward to October — I looked over at Andy standing next to me on the edge of the Green River, paddles in hand and paddleboards at our feet — and I couldn’t keep my smile inside. Our clients were getting on their own boards, excited and a bit nervous for the adventure that lay ahead. And our guides, owners of Breakwater Expeditions, Todd and Angie, were getting into their canoes, which held all of the food, water, tents and other gear we would need for five days and four nights on the river. Our journey in its entirety would cover 47 breathtaking miles as we paddled down the Green River through Labyrinth and Stillwater canyons, camping riverside each and every night.
Day One
Our first day in Utah began with us embarking on our river journey from Ruby Ranch in Green River. After getting our boards and gear dialed in under the shade of a beautiful tree, we headed down to the river’s edge, where we launched our stand-up paddleboards (SUP), and Todd and Angie launched their canoes. Each SUP’er carried their own waterproof duffle on their board full of their personal items.
We paddled eight miles down the Green River that first day (which took us a few short hours with lunch and snack breaks in the middle) taking in the beautiful scenery that welcomed us around every bend. The walls began to grow around us from mile one … as did the adventure.
At Trin Alcove/Three Canyons, we took a small side stream that led us back to a “hidden” camping spot at the mouth of the three canyons. After setting up camp, we set off on a hike to explore a few of the canyons, winding our way on trails that led past towering walls and tiny cactus … and showing us that our trip would not only hold beauty on the river, but also in our adventures on land.
A tasty dinner and games under the stars filled out our first day and evening on the Green River together. It was just the beginning of our trip, and the beginning of our relationship as a group of individuals that would quickly become a team with a stronger bond than we could ever imagine.
Day Two
Our second day on the water began with bluebird skies as we paddled our way deeper into Labyrinth Canyon. Nine miles of paddling was our goal for the day and the crew did it with ease, stopping only for a snack before getting to our next camp at 10-mile bottom.
After getting our kitchen, living area and tents set up, we sat down for a tasty, well-deserved lunch.
The hiking opportunity at this camp was truly spectacular, and we all took full advantage as the clouds rolled in to bring cooler, but comfortable temps for our walk uphill.
Getting up to the top of Frog Head and then on up to the top of the tallest butte in the area, our crew reveled in our accomplishment thus far … and took in the silence and beauty that welcomed us high above the river.
Taco Tuesday was our scrumptious dinner and the clouds parted as night fell upon us, so you can bet that the stars were gazed at and Mother Nature was thanked for another epic day in the wild.
Day Three
Twelve miles was the distance we covered on the river this day, under cloudy skies and perfect temps … and with ALL the snacks, adventure stops and a scrumptious lunch along the way.
We were a well-oiled machine at this point, a group that started as individuals but now worked together as a team.
After choosing our tent spots for the night and setting up camp, a few of us made the journey up to the saddle, where we could see both sides of the river as it entered and exited this famous section called Bowknot Bend. And what a sight it was to see — and to fully take in ... mind, body and soul.
Trips like this teach us to stop, be comfortable in our own silence, in the silence around us and to be present, fully present, in as many moments of our lives that we possibly can.
Day Four
Blue skies welcomed us as the sun rose over the cliffs surrounding our campground. It was going to be a beautiful day on the river.
After another amazing pot of coffee made by Todd, a few of us decided to hike back up to the saddle for morning views way up high — and to take in the beauty of this special spot one last time before departing.
Our journey today would take us around Bowknot Bend and beyond, stopping for our lunch, snacks and a fun little hike along the way. And after 12 miles of experiencing some of the most epic beauty of our trip, we made it to our final campsite on the green.
Post camp setup, a few of us chose to go out for another hiking adventure, finding ourselves on top of the beautiful shelf overlooking the river. This hike was our most adventurous one yet, and I would say it was the most special to me.
After the descent back to camp, dinner was served, whiskey was shared and our last eve of stargazing and stories commenced. What a journey, what an adventure, what an outstanding group of individuals.
Day Five — our final day
There’s something so special, so naturally perfect in seeing the world wake up, light up around you. Spending a week not looking at social media, not returning business texts, emails or phone calls — this too was naturally perfect. Life was simple, it was beautiful and it created a space that evolved around the humans and the wild that inhabited the space we were in. It gave us room for quiet, for thoughts, for growth.
Our last day together seemed short after all of the others. Just six miles on the river felt like a passing moment, but we took our time, we enjoyed each other’s company and we cherished every moment that we were given while still on the water, together.
I can’t say enough amazing things about our group, about the individuals that joined this inaugural trip — their bravery, their kindness, their spirit. And I also can’t say enough about our lead guides, Todd and Angie. These two made this trip the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity it was for all involved. I can’t thank them enough for this and for the friendship, the strong bond that we built with each other along this journey.
After pulling out at Mineral Bottom, packing up all of our boards, the boats and all of the gear, we had a riverside lunch together and started our journey back to civilization. Since Andy and I were heading to Moab, and the rest of the group would be journeying back to Grand Junction to fly out the next day, we met up for one last goodbye over brews and hugs. I knew I would miss them all … and I still do.
In 2023, Andy and I will be heading back to Utah to guide and lead this trip again with Todd and Angie — as well as a similar trip in Montana with them on the Missouri River. These expeditions are more than just trips — they give you courage, they teach you skills, they give you strength (emotionally and physically) and they help create space in your soul that you may not have even thought was there.
Being away from our kids on these trips hurts my mommy heart, but it also helps me to enjoy every minute, every second of the day that I get to spend with my loved ones — as well as fulfilling the daily duties and roles that I also have at home.
Here’s to living life to the fullest, however we individually choose to live it — and making space to take care of ourselves in the process.
