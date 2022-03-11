They say you don’t choose dogs -- they choose you.
And like it or not, it appears that a dog has chosen me.
River is a 2-year-old border collie-heeler cross whose energy is best summed up by those commercials where they plug an electric pickup into something in the garage and the truck’s power somehow lights up the whole house.
If we could plug River into our breaker box, we could tell the power company to go pound sand. Her energy is boundless.
Fortunately, she focuses nearly all of it on her obsession: chasing her yellow rubber ball. It’s indescribably fun, apparently, because it BOUNCES! So you have to jump, twist and wriggle in the air to get it, like a salmon muscling its way upriver. And you never know where that cunning little globe will bounce next.
After 40 or 50 mad trips up and down the backyard, River sometimes taps out and bypasses me as she heads for the back door, too pooped to chase much of anything for a while. But it takes her no more than 15 minutes to recover.
Get up from the couch and River takes off like a shot for the back door: CAN WE CHASE THE BALL NOW? She’s underfoot wherever I go … just in case.
Of course, River’s not the only non-human with some distinct personality traits. Anyone who lives with a dog, cat, bird, fish or what-have-you will back me up on this.
Our ongoing friendships with other species are what make Yakima Magazine’s annual pets and animals issue so much fun to put together. Here’s a little preview:
- If you’re looking for new friends, Christine Corbett Conklin has some advice. She checked in with local pet experts on what to consider when you set out to recruit a new member for your household.
- If you’re not into cuddling, maybe you’re better off filling your space with something like tiger swallowtail butterflies. Gardening guru Carol Barany explains -- and shows how much color they can bring to your garden and your life.
- And don’t worry: Andrea McCoy’s recipe of the month -- grapefruit olive oil cake -- is meatless.
So even though I didn’t exactly choose River (she needed a home and we had room), it’s hard to imagine life without her now. Yes, she’s omnipresent. Yes, I now have to be careful when I get up from the couch because her favorite place to sleep is somewhere near my feet. And yes, occasionally she tips over her indoor water bowl as she rushes for the back door.
But I’m not exactly a perfect housemate, either, and I can’t imagine ever giving her up.
Being chosen by a dog, as it turns out, is about the greatest honor you can hope for.
