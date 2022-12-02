As we stood near the cliﬀ’s edge of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, my mind had a hard time grasping just how high it really was — and my eyes had a hard time ﬁguring out just how far it was to the other side, the North Rim.
This night, the night before we ran the Rim 2 Rim 2 Rim, was the ﬁrst time that I had ever seen the Grand Canyon — in pictures or in real life. Sure, I’d researched alongside my adventure buddies the distance, the elevation, as well as the routes, water availability and other serious factors during the planning of this trip, but on purpose, I had not researched what it would look like. I wanted every minute of our adventure to be a beauty that I hadn’t seen before — and my mind was blown the entire run because of it.
To ultra-runners and hikers, the Rim 2 Rim 2 Rim — R2R2R — stands for running or hiking from one rim of the Grand Canyon to the other, then back to the starting rim, all in one day. The total distance of this adventure? Depending on which route you take, you’ll be logging approximately 45 miles with 12,000 feet of vertical.
This is where many of you are wondering why anyone would ever want to do this. My personal answer is simple, but twofold. As a mom of two young boys and the owner of a business that I mainly run with our 2-year-old by my side, the time that I get to myself is minimal. So I get up between 3:45 and 5 a.m. every day to work, to train and to focus on the goals that I continue to make for myself as an athlete, business owner and coach.
Some of the goals I make are adventure- and endurance-based with my lady friends — because our chosen “hangout” time together is spent on the trail, the mountain and the rivers, having fun while pushing ourselves mentally and physically. The R2R2R was one such goal that we made together, one that we trained for together and planned a trip with our husbands around. We could run it in a day, midway through the trip, while not taking up too much out of our couples trip time.
So there we were, four days into our dirt bike, mountain bike and trail run couples trip, standing on the South Rim, looking toward the North Rim and wondering where the heck it was when Joe, my friend Katelin’s husband, said, “Gosh, you can’t even see where you guys are going to be running to and back from tomorrow — that’s crazy.”
A look of panic ﬂashed in my friend Mary’s eyes before I assured her that she was more than ready and that it was going to be an epic adventure. Thank goodness she trusts me. …
Two forty-five came early the next morning — we had stayed in the town of Tusayan, just 2 miles outside of the park entrance. Our husbands were at the home we’d rented in Fort Valley to adventure from the days prior. Around 4 a.m., Mary, Solveig and I began our descent into the Grand Canyon from the South Kaibab Trailhead.
Traveling downhill by headlamp, poles in hand and smiles on our faces, we wound our way down toward the Colorado River, experiencing one of the most breathtaking sunrises of my life on the way down. After crossing the Colorado and ﬁlling our water for the ﬁrst time, we made our way toward the North Rim.
After passing Phantom Ranch, we began our 8-mile run upriver to Manzanita, where our ascent to the North Rim would begin. Making our way past rock formations and fall colors so vibrant that they looked surreal, we chatted our way up switchback after switchback until we found ourselves in a forest full of fall colors, right before we reached our turnaround point: the top of the North Rim.
After a quick sock change, water ﬁll, sandwich consumption and joke session with some friends we’d met from Philadelphia, we began our descent and return mission to the South Rim. And it was just as breathtaking seeing the route from the opposite direction.
Just past Phantom Ranch, we made the turn onto the Bright Angel trail — which would take us our ﬁnal 8 miles up to the top of the South Rim. Darkness eventually met us a few miles and a spicy amount of vert from the top, adding to the difficulty of every step … but we all made it to the top — with love for each other and with gratitude and thankfulness for being able to accomplish the goal we had set for ourselves.
The beauty that seemed to meet us around every turn was much more than we had expected when we’d started our adventure. Whether we were going uphill, downhill or on the rare flat sections, the three of us were cheering on everyone we passed — spreading stoke and enjoying every dang moment we were on the trail together.
Was it hard? Yes. But did those struggles together make us stronger individually and as friends? Absolutely.
Our minds will almost always break down before our bodies do. This run together took physical strength, but more importantly, it took an amount of mental strength that made me even prouder to call these women my friends.
I know that I will never forget this journey we took together. I’ll never, ever forget it.
