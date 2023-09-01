We all have a spooky story or two.
Unexplained noises in the night. The anxiety that rose in your chest as all your senses screamed that someone – or something – was following you down that lonely trail. The creepy house down the road where no one’s lived for years … but what are those lights flickering in the windows?
Crazy sights in the sky, weird coincidences. Dreaming of someone you haven’t seen in years, only to get a call from them out of the blue the next day.
Sure, we all try to be rational. But get a bunch of friends around a campfire and nearly all of them can come up with a good ghost story.
We don’t have a campfire going – that burn ban’s still on through September, remember? – but we’d love to hear your scary stories.
If you have one you’d like to share with the whole Valley, we’d like to publish it – in your own words – in the October issue of Yakima Magazine. Try to keep your story to 300 words or less. And if you have a photo to go with it, we’d love to see it.
Email your tale to Yakima Magazine’s editor, John Taylor -- jtaylor@yakimaherald.com – by Sept. 21 to make our deadline.
And meantime, better keep the lights on … just to be sure.
