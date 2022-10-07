With pumpkins, fall colors and cooler temperatures in our near future and snow-covered peaks following shortly thereafter, it’s time to get you and your loved ones dialed in for another beautiful fall and winter in and around the Yakima Valley.
But before you head out to play, you may be curious about this year’s outerwear trends — as well as what brands are bringing the best new innovations to the winter ski and snowboard season.
And who better to get the information we are searching for than from the team at Sporthaus right here in Yakima? So we sat down with Caroline Goyette, Sporthaus clothing buyer and main floor manager, as well as owner Sig Fossum to get the scoop on the latest and greatest of the incoming products and trends for the 2022-23 fall and winter seasons.
What casualwear fall and winter fashion trends are coming our way?
Caroline: “For ladies, we have lots of great sweaters and casual jackets coming in from Patagonia, Prana, Toad, North Face and Kuhl.
As for men, flannels are a big hit every year and continue to be one of our bestselling items. We have been also getting in lots of Kuhl jackets, which are more casual and make for a great fall/winter jacket to wear around town.”
What outdoor trends are you expecting to be popular for ski/snowboard wear on the slopes this year?
Caroline: “We’re seeing that ski/snowboard bibs have made a full comeback. We sold out of them last year, and even with a larger purchase for this year we still anticipate to sell out again. If you haven’t tried them, bibs really are great — they stay up, they’re comfortable and they help keep snow out of your back/bum.
High-waisted snow pants is another one that we started to see grow in popularity for the women’s side. Some women don’t want the full bib, so this has been a nice compliment to that. Still functional, cute and comfortable.
Lastly, bold colors and color blocking on ski/board jackets. There are also some super wild pants this year and we are excited to add a lot of color in the store and see it on the mountain.”
What brands are standing out in terms of innovation and/or exciting new designs for fall/winter apparel?
Caroline: “Every year, each company works toward warmth, breathability, sustainability and functionality. We really try to help educate our customers and guide them to what would best fit their needs. So depending on those needs, we try to point them in the right direction. For example, if someone is dead set on a shell jacket because they run hot or might find themselves backcountry skiing, we usually lean them toward Arcteryx, Helly Hansen, Patagonia and Flylow. All of these companies have really impressed us with their designs and construction of these pieces. The jackets are lightweight and extremely waterproof while still providing breathability.
For many it is important to complement a shell jacket with a high-quality base layer, and for the super cold days some type of insulated piece. Our favorite base layer has been smart wool and favorite insulated piece is the Patagonia Nano Puff or down sweater because they are lightweight, can pack down very small and provide the warmth that’s needed.
I think there are plenty of companies continuing to innovate and come out with great new designs, but it really depends on what the customer is looking for. If someone runs extremely cold and they’re only going to ski at a resort, I might point them toward a Spyder or Obermeyer jacket, which both make an amazing insulated jacket.
And we can’t leave out your youngest customers ...
Caroline: “Our kids’ clothing is arriving and it’s too cute! Yes, our kids’ clothing has expanded and we now have down coats, casual coats/sweatshirts for babies and toddlers. Normally we didn’t carry sizes that small but we now have a lot in baby/toddler sizes, mainly from Patagonia and North Face. Then of course we still have tons of ski jackets and pants for all ages.”
Are there any ski brands that are outshining others in terms of innovation and products for the coming winter?
Sig: “Every brand seems to have a model or two that stand out each year. If I had to pick a brand it is Stockli Ski. They are a Swiss company that does not make a lot of skis, but they are very meticulous in the construction process of the skis that they do manufacture. For ski boots, K2 is up and coming. They have several models that are heated, so if you normally get cold feet, you won’t anymore if you snag a pair of these. Tyrolia also now has a binding that can help reduce knee injuries by using technology that allows a sideways release out of the heel.”
What products are you guys most excited about?
Sig: “Bikes — because they are new for us! For me it is e-bikes. When we send someone out for a short ride in the parking lot, they always come back and say THAT IS FUN.”
This March when Jeff Clark of Revolution Cycle decided to close we saw an opportunity to be in the bike business. With several employees excited and knowledgeable about bikes, it has been very successful. We are finding many of our winter customers are also bike customers so it is a good fit. We are also seeing an expanding market for e-bikes. They make riding in the wind, uphill, or in too-hot conditions more fun. They can also equalize abilities or fitness.”
