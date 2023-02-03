If you aren’t a gardener yet, you may look at all the digging, hoeing and raking we do as nothing more than “outdoor housework.” Sure, it’s a lot of work. And I’ve watered my garden with bitter tears when all my efforts yielded nothing but failure.
But on most days, I feel good when I garden.
Twenty-three thousand years ago, humans deliberately planted a seed for the first time. Since then, we’ve known intuitively what research has proven: Working outside, digging in the dirt and tending plants benefits our physical and mental health.
Gardening builds and maintains mobility and strength. On a typical workday, you’ll use most major muscle groups, and maybe one or two you didn’t know you had.
Plants use sunlight to make food. Our skin uses sunlight to make vitamin D, which strengthens bones and boosts immune systems.
My gardening hands are rough and worn and my fingernails are always broken. But all the seeding, weeding and pruning they do maintains their strength and dexterity. These benefits are especially critical as gardeners get older.
Digging, hoeing and raking is gardening AND aerobic exercise. A day in the garden can feel like a gym workout, except the gym happens to be in your backyard. The more frequently you garden, the more fit you become.
Even a moderate gardening workout has benefits at the end of the day, helping you fall asleep quicker, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling more refreshed.
But gardening is more than physical activity for the sake of exercise. In every hard time, gardens have been a lifeline to better times to come.
Working in a garden can ease feelings of anxiety and depression. One gardener explained that “gardening is cheaper than therapy, and you get tomatoes.”
Community, family and school-maintained gardens are being planted all over the Yakima Valley. Fruits and vegetables add to a healthy diet, for sure. But in times of loneliness and isolation, we humans need the nourishment that comes from gardening in community.
Gardening gives a sense of purpose. There’s pleasure and satisfaction in seeing a seed germinate, or a favorite perennial emerge from the soil after a long winter.
But what if your seeds fail to germinate, or your perennial emerges and a month later, looks like it’s ready to die? When problems arise, where do you turn for gardening advice?
Just imagine how much gardening advice has been passed over the fence in the past 23,000 years. The bulk of it is entirely anecdotal, but science is beginning to take a closer look.
When your plant needs urgent care, why not ask a local Master Gardener for help? Master Gardeners don’t believe it’s necessary to know all the right answers. It’s only necessary to know how to find them.
The program, now going strong in all 50 states, got started right here in Washington in 1973.
Washington State University is a Land Grant Institute, mandated to extend a teaching outreach. WSU assigned horticulture faculty to county extension offices with an early emphasis on crop production.
As the public’s interest in gardening grew, programs for the home gardener were developed. It didn’t take long for the demand for education to outgrow the extension staff’s ability to provide it.
In the early 1970s, two extension agents in Washington’s Pierce and King counties pioneered a new way to deliver gardening support. Their idea was to “teach the teachers.” Volunteers would be educated in the science behind gardening, and that knowledge would be offered free to the general public.
They knew they had a great idea when their first training class attracted more than 600 applicants. Today, Washington state has more than 4,000 certified Master Gardeners and more than 85,000 Master Gardener volunteers throughout the United States.
One essential component of a Master Gardener program is a plant diagnostic clinic. Margaret Morris has worked in Yakima’s clinic for 20 years, serving alongside co-chair Andrea Altmayer and a staff of trained Master Gardener volunteer clinicians.
In this clinic, there is no such thing as a “dumb question.” Margaret believes that “while laughter is a great way to enjoy conversation and elicit more facts about a client’s plant problem, each issue is given very serious consideration.”
Every question that comes in is thoroughly researched, even if the question has been asked before. Some concerns can be answered over the phone. Sometimes sending pictures helps to clarify a problem. Sometimes it helps to bring in pieces of a sick plant or questionable insects you’ve trapped.
There were 1,459 requests for information in 2022, a smaller number than the totals in recent years. Margaret suspects that the public is using the internet more to solve gardening problems. While sometimes helpful, there can be limitations.
The internet, especially social media, can be a pool of misinformation. Some solutions might make the problem worse. Can a blogger in Miami really know what’s going on in your Yakima garden?
You can trust a local Master Gardener clinician to provide relevant, unbiased, research-based horticulture and environmental stewardship information. Responses usually come from WSU sources, but other university research in areas with similar climates and geography is sometimes recommended.
What’s eating the leaves on your roses, or why are your tomatoes refusing to set fruit? Should you be fertilizing with Epsom salts, or piling coffee grounds around your vegetables? Is vinegar an effective herbicide?
Master Gardener clinicians can answer questions like these. Their clinic operates from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from March 1 through Oct. 31. The clinic is in the WSU Extension Office at 2403 S. 18th St. in Union Gap.
When the walk-in clinic is closed, call 509-574-1604 and leave a message with your name, phone number, email address and the nature of your question. The clinic team checks messages and you’ll get a reply soon.
From May through October, you can get advice from a Master Gardener at their booth at the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market. Look for them on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
And if that isn’t enough, Master Gardener volunteers maintain a Demonstration Garden in Ahtanum Youth Park, an Heirloom Vegetable Garden next to their greenhouses on South 18th Avenue, and a West Valley Food Garden. Each of these gardens is a laboratory and a classroom for teaching and learning. If it’s Saturday morning and it’s growing season, a free-of-charge class on an array of relevant topics is being offered to the gardening public in one of the gardens.
More information can be found at https://extension.wsu.edu/yakima/home-garden/master-gardeners/.
If you’re not a gardener yet, what are you waiting for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.