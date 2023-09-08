When we arrived at our campsite in Katelin’s van at Cougar Rock Campground in Mount Rainier National Park, dusk had descended and the skies were pouring rain down on us. We greeted Megan and her daughter, Julia, who had arrived earlier, then settled in by a warm fire, smiles and hugs that welcomed us to camp.
But with our first day on the trail loomed ahead of us, so we made a morning game plan and snuggled up for the night to get some shut-eye for the adventure ahead.
Our plan was to conquer the park's Wonderland Trail — nearly 100 mountainous miles — in three days. It was a goal that would put our strength and spirits to a rugged test.
Before sunrise, I was out of the van, lighting the jet boil and filling the coffee drinkers’ cups with instant pick-me-up. The rain had stopped and the temperatures were crisp and perfect for drinking a hot cup of joe and mentally preparing for what lay ahead. Packing up our bags for our longest and most elevation-heavy day was a bit tricky as always. Sandwiches, meat sticks, chips, bars and more filled the nutrition portion of space, along with two liters of water, an extra layer and first aid/emergency tools and gear. Plan for the worst, I'd learned as a wilderness EMT.
There would be four of us making this journey together — Mary, Katelin, Megan and me— all moms and all women who welcome adventure with open arms. Julia would be our amazing camp angel, who would be driving the van from campsite to campsite and partaking in her own trail excursions along the way. She would be the glue that held us together, and our greatest cheerleader and brightest light during our days of trying to accomplish this lofty goal of ours.
Day 1
Route: Longmire to Mowich Lake
Distance: 34.58 miles
Elevation: 10,719 vertical feet
A foggy forest welcomed us as we took our first steps on our journey. Today and every day forward, our goal was to run the flats and downhills and hike the uphills and technical sections. With fresh legs and open hearts, we talked our way through the morning, taking in the epic views and scenery that Mother Nature shared with us.
Our big break of the day took place at a beautiful, cool alpine lake where we took off our shoes and socks and took a dip to cool off as well as give our legs and feet a welcome polar plunge. Laughs were had, chips and sandwiches were consumed and water was filtered and refilled with refreshing mountain nectar.
Through the countless uphills, flat sections and downhills, we checked off the miles and vertical on our biggest day on the trail, staying close enough to each other to cheer one another on and to share the ups and downs of the day. With tired feet but insanely high spirits, we made it to Mowich Lake campground, where Julia welcomed us with Taco Tuesday — honestly, beans and meat never tasted so good. Post dinner, Mary and I took a dip in Mowich Lake’s cool waters, washing off the day’s sweat and dirt and giving our muscles a hug before snuggling into bed for another night together.
Day 2
Route: Mowich Lake to White River Campground
Distance: 26.93 miles
Elevation: 8,129 vertical feet
Sunshine and blue skies were the name of Day 2 — and it was the shortest and least amount of elevation of our adventure. Instead of taking the traditional route from Mowich Lake, we chose to go through Spray Park for its unparalleled beauty — this, my friends, is not an understatement.
After our first climb and a stop at a magical waterfall, the trees opened up into meadows of wildflowers and sweeping views of Mount Rainier in all of her glory. I was spellbound by the natural beauty that was Spray Park, and that awe and wonder continued for the rest of the day as we made our way past alpine lakes, fields of rainbow colors, across scree gardens and past glaciers alive with raw power.
At sunrise, Julia welcomed us with fruit snacks and hugs before we finished off the last three miles of downhill to camp. Burgers, ALL the bacon, smiles and laughs around the campfire filled our evening together. This was my favorite night of the trip — and one I know I will forever cherish.
Day 3
Route: White River Campground to Mowich Lake
Distance: 32.95 miles
Elevation: 7,615 vertical feet
As we began our final day of our journey, our bodies felt surprisingly strong as we ran, ticking off miles between camp and the first extended uphill that would take us to Summerland.
Up we went, through the forest, telling each other stories of our childhoods and taking in every turn and step that brought us closer to accomplishing our goal.
Fields of wildflowers and Mount Rainier seemingly close enough to touch were the icing on the cake at the top of our climb to Summerland. Across mountain streams and through a boulder field, we found ourselves at Panhandle Gap, the highest point on the Wonderland Trail.
Mini snow-covered areas dappled the rest of our journey in the alpine, as did the never-ending fields of purple, white, coral and green as we made our way back into treed terrain. We crossed raging rivers, and ran past waterfalls and through forests, eating and drinking as much as we could to stay fueled and hydrated as our bodies pushed through Day 3.
After we passed Reflection Lake, we knew we were on the home stretch — and with a unexpected amount of strength and energy still left in us, we picked up the pace, running, chatting and taking each step with a joy that was almost too much to hold inside. And in the moment that we saw the first rooftop at Longmire, I couldn’t keep from yelling out Julia’s name with excitement, knowing that she’d be at the trailhead to welcome us back.
Coming out of the forest and taking those final steps with Megan by my side, running past the sign where we'd started our grand adventure three days prior, tears of happiness filled my eyes. Sweaty hugs, high fives and pure, unadulterated joy filled those moments.
We did it. We did it together.
It was a goal that would have seemed impossible five years ago. A goal that I thought that I would do alone until three of my best friends hopped on board with me — which I knew from the start would be the greatest blessing of all. The relationships that I have built on the trail, the mountain, the waterways have absolutely changed my life for the better. We give each other what nothing else does in our lives — and we show ourselves that yes, we are moms, but we are also strong, capable women who can set goals for ourselves and conquer dang hard things if we are willing to put in the work.
Conquering 27 to 35 miles and 7,600 to 10,700 vertical feet per day, tests mental and physical strength, but as with every other aspect of life, perspective and focus can either lead you to victory or defeat.
Personally, I don’t focus on the seemingly endless miles and mountains left to run or climb — I focus on the step I am taking now, the beautiful place I'm in, and the moment that I am living, here and now. And when life outside of running throws a curve ball, or puts an “unsurmountable” mountain in front of me, I don’t get discouraged … I take a moment to appreciate the beauty around me, I figure out what I need to do to move forward and then I put one foot in front of the other.
And then I take another step, and another, until one day I reach the top of that mountain.
