The annual Fresh Hop Ale Festival celebrates the harvest of the many hop growers of the Yakima Valley. Local and regional breweries make their presence known, not only to show off different beers they’re producing, but to compete for various awards.
People from all over the world come out to not only enjoy the different beers on tap, but to enjoy the live music, food and surroundings.
In previous years, Fresh Hop was held in downtown Yakima. However, last year, the festival was moved to the Sozo Sports Complex. This year’s festival will be Oct. 8.
Here’s a photo essay of the last downtown event, which took place in 2019.
