With its numerous outdoor opportunities, Franklin Park is a treasure for outdoor enthusiasts and history lovers alike. Few other locations in the city allow one to stroll through property once owned by prominent families while viewing the location of a long-lost sanitarium, looking at old homes and a school, or visiting a museum.
The history of Franklin Park and its immediate vicinity is complex. The park started as Stanley Park in 1929. It expanded in 1945 when it became part of the Metropolitan Park District. (The district was responsible for maintaining the city parks.) In 1954, the park was renamed Lions Centennial Park, although three years later it was changed once again, this time to Franklin Park. Not long after, the Metropolitan Park District disbanded, and the park became the property of the city of Yakima Parks Department.
While the formation of the park is historically interesting, history was occurring in the area long before the park started.
Much of today’s Franklin Park once belonged to the Elijah William Brackett family. In 1890, Elijah settled with his parents on 80 acres of property in the vicinity of the park. After marrying his wife, Ida, the couple purchased a portion of his father’s property and the family home (which still stands on the south side of Tieton Drive, west of the park). The Bracketts continued the family tradition of agricultural pursuits, including working their property that was within today’s park. While they were farming, their neighbors were also busy.
In 1905, on 16 acres immediately west of Franklin Park, construction of the North Yakima Sanitarium was commencing. Once completed, the sanitarium was three stories tall and had 46 patient rooms, an operating room, baths, and the first reported passenger elevator in the Yakima Valley.
Built by investors that included a Mr. Ard and Lillian Starr (both nurses) and Dr. Frederick Magee Rossiter, the facility was popular throughout Central Washington. It had the capacity to treat various health issues that included contagious diseases, cancer and surgical needs. It was also known for its connection with the famous Kellogg Sanitarium in Battle Creek, Mich. (The Starrs and Dr. Rossiter were once employees of the Kellogg Sanitarium, owned by none other than the Kellogg cereal family.)
The surrounding sanitarium property was used for agriculture and poultry farming to help support the facilities’ financial needs. The North Yakima Sanitarium operated for approximately six years prior to becoming the property of another familiar family.
The Coffin family was well known in the Northwest when Harvard Stanley Coffin (known as Stanley Coffin) purchased the former sanitarium property. In 1923, he built his family home on top of part of the sanitarium’s foundation. Not long after, they built a new home on the same property when Stanley’s wife expressed her dislike for the home. In 1929, the Coffins developed the property with homes and roads named after Coffin family members. (Roads named for Henry, Arthur, Lester, Laban and Stanley still remain.)
Part of the Coffins’ plat included the community park that served as the start of Franklin Park.
Situated east of Stanley Boulevard and south of West Chestnut, its location can be identified by the wonderful rose beds southeast of the intersection. Planted in 1967, the roses were cared for by Mrs. Edna Carley (aka “The Rose Lady”) for decades until her health no longer allowed it. Today the roses are maintained by Jerry Conklin and other volunteers from the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation.
Across West Chestnut, on the north side of the park, are beautiful homes worthy of viewing. Prior to their construction, the properties were once part of a historic land purchase involving Benjamin Barge.
Barge was the first president of the Washington State Normal School (now Central Washington University). After relocating to North Yakima, he remained active in education and added real estate to his resume. (Barge Avenue and Barge-Lincoln Elementary School are named after him.)
Perhaps his largest transaction was that of the sale of the property north of the park between West Chestnut and Yakima avenues to Horace M. Gilbert. Following the land purchase, the Gilbert family built their now-historic home in 1895. They also farmed the property between their home and West Chestnut until it was developed into the lots that exist today.
The entire east side of the park is now the property of Franklin Middle School. Once named Benjamin Franklin Junior High, some of the original features of the property and school building are visible. Today’s popular terraces, once a slopping weedy hill, were installed during the Depression years.
Meanwhile, the school’s first ball fields were flattened by the school’s first principal, Sever W. Ness, who brought his farm equipment from home to level them. Of course, Ness was also busy serving as the school’s principal prior to its completion.
Built on property purchased from the Brackett family, construction of the school began in 1927. Prior to its completion in 1928, approximately 594 students were attending classes in the building. Over the next several decades, more property was purchased for school building improvements and expansions to its grounds. In more recent times, the name of the school was changed to Franklin Middle School and a major remodel that included saving the school’s entry arches was completed.
During the changes to the school property, other changes to the south side of the park were going on as well.
In 1952, the Yakima Valley Museum and the Historical Association asked the Metropolitan Park District for permission to build a museum on the south side of the park. After receiving approval, the museum’s original 12,000-square-foot building was completed in 1957. Among the first items displayed in the museum were those transferred from the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington museum, housed in the basement of Yakima City Hall.
Other large collections followed suit. Over time the museum has also expanded and undergone changes. Today, at 56,000 square feet and packed with history, the wonderful Yakima Valley Museum is an enjoyable destination worthy of a visit for history lovers of all ages.
With such wonderful outdoor space and a plethora of history to explore, Franklin Park has proven to be one of the city’s popular outdoor destinations. With the onset of summer, why not add it to your list of outdoor history destinations to explore?
