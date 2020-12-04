For the second time this year, the holiday season is here
Remember last March when the pandemic first began to take hold — how so many people took comfort in Christmas decorations and music?
It was an odd and kind of sad trend. At the time, news outlets carried numerous stories about stuck-at-home people putting up Christmas displays, hanging wreaths, lighting candles and listening to traditional songs of the season.
It made for a surreal spring — even though in my rural end of the county, it’s not necessarily unusual to see lighted reindeer, muddy sleighs and tired-looking Wise Men still milling around some people’s yards by March.
But everyone just needed some cheering up, I guess.
Now here we are. Nine months later, and we still need all the cheering up we can get.
So another round of holiday celebrations seems to be in order. This time around, though, we can pull all the stops and not feel self-conscious about what season it might be.
With that in mind, we’re pulling out our holiday best this month:
Christine Conklin’s been playing Santa, asking local people what they want for Christmas. She’s gotten some interesting answers — some of which might surprise you.
Melissa Labberton’s Yakima Abode fixture takes a different turn this month. She and photographer Chad Bremerman visited a shop that stocks anything you could ever need to get your own abode ready for the holidays. You could say it’s where Christmas lives in Yakima.
Can’t go shopping for the perfect gift? Andrea McCoy’s got some recipes for homemade holiday treats that are tasteful … and look pretty tasty.
For those of us who’d rather eat than cook, Molly Allen’s story and photos savor the on-site Bake Shop at Yakima’s Johnson Orchards.
And if you’re ready for a break from all that outdoor gardening, Carol Barany has an indoor project that’s sure to brighten your mood — and your home: handmade corn husk wreaths.
Finally, Shannon Mahre profiles a couple who’ve been giving local young people coaching, confidence and compassion for nearly three decades. If you don’t already know Kathleen and Reid Goyette, you’re going to want to meet them.
So go ahead. Turn up the Christmas music. Plug in all the lights. And leave your inflatable snowmen leaning on your front fence until June, if you want.
We’ve earned this holiday. Now let’s do our best to enjoy it.