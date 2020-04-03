Few things are as relaxing as finding a comfortable spot in the sunshine, putting together a great snack and sipping a glass of your favorite rosé. Spring and early summer in the Yakima Valley, with blossoming fruit trees bursting with the promise of fruit, is the perfect season to enjoy this stunning pink-hued drink.
Rosé is a great wine option for wine aficionados and novices alike, because even those who aren’t as familiar with wine varietals can choose a bottle based on color.
The popularity of rosé in the 21st century continues to skyrocket. Sales of rosé grew by 1.2 million cases from 2015 to 2018 and those sales figures are only expected to increase. People love not only the taste, but also the uniquely-shaped bottles and the bright, bold labels. There’s even an Instagram hashtag —#roséallday. And though Brad Pitt and Angela Jolie are no longer together, they still own the Côtes de Provence estate that produces Muse de Miraval rosé. A bottle of it fetched nearly $3,000 at auction in 2019.
But what if there was so much more to rosé than meets the eye? Despite much of the confusion surrounding rosé, it’s certainly not made with pink grapes or by mixing white wine with a bit of red to achieve its pink color. It is a unique wine in its own right, and there are a number of winemakers in the Yakima Valley devoting a portion of their production time and effort into making delicious, handcrafted rosés.
The method that brothers Patrick Rawn and Matthew Rawn of Two Mountain Winery employ to make their rosé is intentional, with as much effort put into crafting the popular beverage as any of the other wines on their list. From the vineyards to the press, making a rosé is a carefully calculated art, and even the specific hue of pink you enjoy while sipping a rosé is intentional.
For Two Mountain, it all starts in the vineyard, with a designated block dedicated to growing grapes for this wine.
“We grow specifically for rosé,” said Patrick. “Our rosé blocks purposely have more shade, and we focus on retaining natural acidity, picking it generally a couple weeks earlier than our reds.”
Two Mountain utilizes cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon for its rosé and the brothers focus on slowing down the sugar accumulation as the grapes grow, retaining as much acidity as they can for a crisp, clean wine. A rosé can be made from pretty much any red varietal, or a blend of red varietals, so the grapes used are up to the winemaker and the type of rosé they’re trying to achieve.
Two Mountain began making rosé in 2002, before its surge in popularity. Being a bit ahead of the crowd, the brothers experimented with a variety of grapes, including graciano, grenache and tempranillo, and according to Patrick, all were delicious but so different in style.
“We just kept going back to the cab franc,” he said. “It’s such a delicate and aromatic varietal.”
When it comes to making rosé, there are generally two methods winemakers utilize — direct pressing and the saigneé method. At Two Mountain, they directly press the grapes as they do with a red wine, and they let the juice sit on the skins to allow for color development.
“We are driving that color decision,” said Patrick. “Depending on how long it sits, you can make it darker or lighter if you wanted. We aim for a color that looks nice in the bottle and glass and that communicates a style.”
The color from the skins of the grapes is extracted, changing the hue of the juice before it then gets fermented, aged and bottled. The longer the juice sits on the skins, the darker the color the rosé will become. Much of the color also depends on the type of grape, with lighter, more transparent varietals such as cinsault or grenache needing to sit longer on the skins to produce color, and ultimately, giving more of a light, orange hue.
Jackie Evans, winemaker for Owen Roe and owner and winemaker for Sin Banderas Wines, employs the saigneé method to make her Sin Banderas Rosé. With this method, a winemaker essentially uses leftover materials that might otherwise be disposed of, but it’s certainly not to say the quality of the end product is any less.
“For us, we utilize what would normally go down the drain,” said Evans. “And especially for a winery with a smaller production, it’s an opportunity to use the juice and make something else.”
Sin Banderas, a small production winery without a tasting room just yet, utilizes a blend of grenache, mourvèdre, syrah and cinsault for its rosé, taking the juice left over from another wine being made with those grapes and giving it life and purpose in the form of a lively pink rosé.
In her role as winemaker for Owen Roe, Evans utilizes the direct press method, as sangiovese grapes are specifically tended to in the vineyards for rosé. Grapes are picked earlier for a lower sugar content and then left to sit in the press for a few hours, giving the sangiovese rosé its hue.
Evans loves rosé not only because you can enjoy it year-round, but because it complements so many foods. Rosé is the ideal sipper. “It’s so food-friendly with endless pairings,” she said. “From various cheeses and fried foods to popcorn. Anything spicy is really good too, to balance the acidity.”
With so many options for pairings, rosé truly can be a wine for any occasion and the winemaking process for a rosé can be celebrated just as any other red or white. And while many tend to reach for a glass of rosé more frequently during warmer months, Patrick said it’s great for any season.
“I think rosé is for all the time,” he said. “I drink it in the summer because it’s refreshing when it’s hot, and in the winter months because it reminds me of summer. They’re light, bright and clean and just fun wines to drink.”