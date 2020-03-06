If you’re looking for a great deal on a great meal — we’ve got just the thing. Yakima Valley Restaurant Week kicks off March 20 and features more than 30 restaurants, from Yakima to the Lower Valley. This will be the third year of the event, which was cooked up by a group in the Leadership Yakima program.
Brothers Matt and Michael Uhlman are just two of many who worked on the project. Matt said he and Michael were looking for ways to promote the local food scene. “We grow everyone’s beer and wine, and most of the food — so why not celebrate it?” asked Matt. They had seen how well it worked in other cities like Seattle.
They started with 11 restaurants in 2018 and the event has snowballed. Participating restaurants offer a fixed-price menu at $15, $25 or $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. Many restaurants offer a multi-course meal for dinner, but not all of them. Some feature specialty items not usually on the menu.
The restaurants pay a fee to organizers, which goes toward marketing and a donation to a nonprofit. Urban Kitchen has been the recipient the past two years and will be again this year. That program, started by chef Shawn Niles, teaches kids as young as 10 how to cook and other restaurant skills. Restaurant Week organizers have given a $5,000 donation to Urban Kitchen the past two years to help pay for sets of chef’s knives when students finish the class.
So do yourself a favor this month. Try a new place or revisit an old favorite. Some of the participating restaurants are: Crafted, Provisions, Yakima Steak Company, Birchfield Manor, Hoptown Pizza and Reno’s on the Runway. Go to https://yakimarestaurantweek.com/ to see the whole list. Restaurant Week will run from March 20 through 28.