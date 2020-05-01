The restaurant industry employs one out of every 10 workers, according to The National Restaurant Association, and they were one of the first industries to close their doors when ‘stay-at-home’ orders were issued because of the coronavirus.
As of April 10, 3% of U.S. restaurants have announced they’ll be closing forever, and the association said that number could jump to 11% in the next few weeks. Some continue to do take-out orders, which is a safe choice, according to current guidance from the FDA, which says there is no evidence to suggest that food produced in the United States can transmit coronavirus.
This is uncharted territory, especially for restaurants that have recently opened, like Reno’s on the Runway, which launched last September next to the McAllister Museum of Aviation on South 16th Avenue. Business was booming from the start.
Now, the only people inside are owners Staci Sainsbury and her husband Donnie Reno. They had to lay off all their employees. ”It’s super sad,” said Reno. “It’s hit us pretty hard.” Making things worse, is the fact that the couple’s other business, Staci’s Catering, also suffered a blow. “Weddings and other things got canceled,” sighed Reno. But their restaurant location turned out to be a Godsend, with workers at many of the big companies still operating near the airport continuing to stop by for take-out.
“I just feel lucky to have a walk-up window, because before this we never utilized it,” Reno said. “It’s a huge change for us. But we’re just dealing with it, because we’re all in this together.” They’re offering their full menu at the take-out window, including sandwiches, soups, salads, burgers and drinks. A steady trickle of people came by the day I picked up lunch.
Reno said a couple customers have really touched his heart. “There’s these two people, Kevin and Sandie Grunwald. They’re going around to people they know, businesses they have dealings with, and they’re buying our lunches and delivering them themselves. So they’re helping us, and them.”
Check Reno’s on the Runway on Facebook for hours and menu.
Israel Londono owns Nier the Nook in Naches, which has been open less than two years. “It has really been a roller coaster ride the last few weeks,” he said. The Nook is offering take-out dinners from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. “For the most part it has just been my wife and I running things as we have had to lay off the majority of our staff,” he said. “We’ve been able to keep a few employees on by offering small shifts a couple of nights a week.” He said Wednesdays are their biggest nights, when they offer a Burger & Brew special.
Most of all, these restauranteurs are grateful for the support and encouragement they’ve received from customers, said Londono. “It’s nice to have people tell us that they are glad we are here and that they can’t wait until this is over so they can dine in the restaurant again.”
Check Facebook or instagram @nierthenook for hours and menu.
Here’s a short list of some other restaurants doing take-out — please check Facebook if your favorite is not mentioned here.
Bron Yr Aur in Naches is offering a full menu along with beer, cider and wine to go. Check online.
Crafted — They are doing delivery and take-out. Check Facebook or website.
El Porton — Call in for takeout and curb-side pick-up from their regular menu. They will deliver for more than five orders.
Essencia Artisan Bakery — Baked goods and lunches are still available for takeout from their menu on Facebook. Available 6 am to 4 pm. Call to order.
Los Hernandez Tamales — Call to order authentic pork and chicken tamales for take-out (and soon Asparagus pepper Jack tamales) to go or have them shipped.
PowerHouse Grill — Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner for take-out, curb-side or order from Door Dash. Find the menu online.
Provisions Restaurant + Market — Find their menu online and call in for take-out. The market is also fully stocked with specialties and essentials.
Yakima Steak Company — Find the full menu online for lunch and dinner, as well as bottled wine for take-out and curb-side.
Zesta Cucina — Find the menu online for take-out and curb-side pick-up on the east side of building. Call upon arrival and they’ll bring your order out.