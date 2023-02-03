February cover

Pedal power / Cycling makes you feel like a kid again
Working the soul / Gardening builds muscles, yields inner peace
Paradise found / The Maldives belong on your bucket list
On the cover: Once Yakima Magazine's Wendy Steere decided to become a cyclist, there was no turning back. Now, she's among the many Yakima Valley riders who've rediscovered a childhood joy — and found a sport that generates top physical and mental fitness. It's also a practical mode of transportation for some. (Photo by Metro Creative)
