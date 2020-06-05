The COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders have forced people to make a number of changes to their daily lifestyles. So now, perhaps more than ever, it may be time to crank up the radio.
Radio provides background music while you figure out a new work-from-home routine, songs for a family dance party in the kitchen, and the comfort of familiar voices.
But there are only a handful of people who make it “on air” when it comes to radio in Yakima. Even fewer of those have the opportunity to run the board themselves, with the liberty to direct their own shows and engage with listeners. Sarah Johnson, on-air personality for Yakima’s top-40 station KFFM 107.3 is one of those people.
It wasn’t an easy road getting there.
“I’m blessed to be in my hometown doing this,” said Johnson, a 2000 graduate of Davis High School. “I spent my summers working as a lifeguard at Franklin Pool. I grew up listening to 107.3, and I was that teenager calling in trying to win tickets.”
After high school graduation, Johnson considered enrolling in a radio course at Yakima Valley College, but instead opted to focus on earning her associate degree and then moved to Hawaii to play softball. At the time, radio wasn’t the focus of her career plans, but she still considered the possibility.
“I’d always kind of had it in the back of my head and thought I wanted to be a DJ,” she said. “I was always obsessed with music, so I thought that would be a natural progression.”
Johnson spent 10 years in Hawaii working on a cruise ship, which gave her the opportunity to do some hosting onboard, including monthly crew awards ceremonies and themed party nights in the crew bar. Johnson had the opportunity to emcee the ceremonies, along with putting together crew tours of the ship.
It was moving back to Yakima in 2010 that eventually led her to a radio studio and her own show. Still, her path was not a direct one.
“It’s hard to say how you become a DJ because everybody does it differently. I think everyone takes a different path, and no two stories are the same,” she said.
Johnson’s first position in radio was in sales. “I went for sales with the intention of going on air, but I didn’t tell anybody that at the time. I ended up learning a lot about sales, and I became obsessed with commercials and how things were put together,” she said. “That’s one of the biggest things in radio. You have to be self-motivated and you have to work hard to get to where you want to be.”
After two and a half years in sales, Johnson asked about going on-air but was turned down. The management said she was simply too good to lose in the sales department. Plus, moving from sales to an on-air position is virtually unheard of in the industry.
Feeling somewhat defeated, she decided it might be best to leave. But three weeks later, she got a call asking her to come in for a test run. After four months of seeing how her personality worked with those already on the air, she finally transitioned to a morning show.
“Some of it is that you either have it or you don’t,” she said.
Johnson started on the HOT 99.3 morning show in 2013. She spent time doing part-time hosting, and then moved to the 5:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. slot. In 2019, she was approached by 107.3 KFFM with an opportunity to host the afternoon show. And when it came with the opportunity for her to run her own board, she jumped at the chance.
“At that point, I had learned everything I could where I was, and I was ready to move on,” she said.
Johnson started with 107.3 in December 2019, hosting her show, “Afternoons with Sarah J,” Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For Johnson, no two days are the same. And no two shows are the same. There are guidelines to follow, but overall, when DJs are on air, they have the liberty to run their own content.
“You have to do what works for you and your listeners,” she said. “It’s a relationship with your listeners. Radio can be very therapeutic for people.”
Johnson finds interesting topics to chat about with her listeners, often providing a relatable voice for the everyday things people are dealing with in life.
But some may not realize that on-air personalities aren’t exactly on air, all the time. Outside of her scheduled show time, a portion of Johnson’s job involves assisting as a host for special community events, such as the Yakima Humane Society’s Fur Ball and Claws for Paws events, as well as the Dye Hard 5k Color Run.
Personalities are also tasked with hosting remotes, meaning they set up on location in partnership with local businesses, hosting a live broadcast and giving out prizes. Between events, remotes and acting as a resource for listeners, it all makes for a pretty full dance card.
For Johnson, it’s a rewarding career.
“What other job could I do that I get to sing at the top of my lungs and talk about random things? It’s a blessing,” she said.