Hungry for some fashion but don’t have time to shop? Gasperetti’s restaurant on North First is bringing the latest styles right to your table for its Fashion Luncheon series. The fashion shows are held the third Friday of every month and started last September. They’ve featured shows by Gretchen, Over the Hedge and Persimmon, among others.
But the restaurant’s latest lunch show had a much more personal meaning to owners John Gasperetti and his sister Jean Lemke. Their mother, Minnie Gasperetti, was a Yakima fashionista — renowned for her style and chic designer clothes from Italy, Chicago and New York. When she died in 2000 at the age of 86, John and Jean were left with racks of sensational clothes. They’ve been packed away in storage ever since. To celebrate the restaurant’s 54th anniversary, they decided to show and sell dozens of pieces from her couture wardrobe late last month.
Models wore items from Valentino, Korshak, Rothmoor and less widely known designers like Edith Small of Los Angeles. Diners snapped up the clothes immediately after lunch.
The other shows have had a good response as well. Jason Kildall of Fuzion Events, organizes the luncheons and said, “We’re trying to highlight that there are local retailers that have amazing pieces that you can invest in or use for everyday wear.” He said Yakima has plenty of fashionistas for a city of our size. “I’ve been impressed with some of the fashions I’ve seen, whether it’s for a night on the town or just an everyday look.” The next show, on Friday, February 21, will feature Farmgirl Pickings. In May, the restaurant will show items from Minnie’s summer wardrobe.
The shows run from 12-1:30 p.m. and the clothes shown are available for purchase. There is no entry fee, but reservations are required. Items from the regular lunch menu are available.