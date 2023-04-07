Those of us who enjoy a good glass of wine but are too lazy to study enology usually base our choices on shallow things like the labels on the bottles.
If the picture’s pretty and the name doesn’t sound threatening, maybe it’s worth a try. If the picture’s uninteresting or the name seems troubling, I’ll pass — I’m too old to take drinking dares.
That’s why I’ve never tried any wines from the Barefoot label. In my book, feet and wine don’t mix. And despite its commercial popularity, I’m also skeptical of Yellow Tail, which apparently takes its name from an Australian marsupial that I’ve never heard of. Which also seems unsettling.
I’ll also usually pass on brands with pictures of enormous chickens, pretentious family crests or speeding trains. Sorry, it’s just my policy.
The fact is, wine shopping can be an intimidating and overwhelming experience for us novices. Do you choose by color? Bottle shape or size? Price?
Maybe that’s what they teach in enology courses. But again, if I’m just looking for something simple to have with my macaroni and cheese, I’m sticking with my process.
Sure. Go ahead and mock my shallowness. But life is short. Would you rather spend your time studying or sipping?
Or, perhaps you’d prefer a little of both. In that case, crack open a bottle of something with a nice, tame picture of a tree or some grapes or something and settle in with this month’s wine-themed issue.
Here’s an impromptu tasting:
• Ellen Allmendinger’s monthly local history article focuses on William B. Bridgeman, who is regarded as one of the founding fathers of the Yakima Valley’s wine industry. But before all that, he was in politics — he helped found the city of Sunnyside and served two terms as the upstart town’s mayor. Guess it stands to reason that after a stint in politics, he’d be ready for a drink or two.
• Ellen also visited with members of the Yakima Enological Society, which is hosting its 21st Platinum Dinner next month. In case you somehow haven’t ever heard about it, it’s a great party for a great cause.
• Meantime, our foodie extraordinaire, Reesha Cosby, is bouncing all over town, visiting a batch of new restaurants. And it didn’t take her long to find a sweet spot: Geet Indian Cuisine on North First Street. The food, Reesha discovered with “Just One Bite,” is as warm and sophisticated as the people who make it.
• And where’s Addy Logsdon this time? Well, our lingering wintry weather was getting to be too much, so she slipped off to the warm, sunny spaces of Arizona. Turns out a trip to Scottsdale was just what she needed.
— John Taylor
