The planting of grapes and the first advertised sales of wine in Yakima were closely intertwined and largely overshadowed by that of the hop industry. The early settlers who planted grapes in the Valley were not known for their grapes; rather they became known for their beers and growing of hops.
The first known pioneer to plant grapes in the Valley was French immigrant Charles Schanno in about 1869. (The exact year varies based on what one reads.) His grapes were thought to have been purchased from the Hudson Bay Co. in Fort Vancouver.
Prior to moving north to the Yakima Valley from The Dalles, Ore., the Schanno family operated a brewery. Once in the Valley, the Schannos settled in what would later be called Yakima City (now Union Gap) after Charles Schanno platted the city.
It wasn’t his grapes that he became known for, however — it was the large brewery he constructed. Upon the brewery’s completion, it was reported to be among the largest in the Washington Territory. Schanno operated the brewery successfully until the start of the new city of North Yakima (now Yakima).
Schanno continued to run the brewery until 1886, when it was closed after he murdered his last brewer, a crime for which he was charged twice but was not found guilty.
The second early pioneer to plant grapes was German immigrant Anthony (Antone) Herke. In about 1871, Herke planted an acre of grapes on the slopes of his property in the upper Ahtanum area near Tampico.
There are varying reports on where Herke got his grape starts. Some reports indicate he got them from Schanno, while other sources indicate they were from the Willamette Valley of Oregon. Like Charles Schanno, Anthony Herke and his family would not become known for their grapes. Rather they became well known for being one of the earliest successful hop growers in the Upper Valley.
Although Schanno and Herke grew grapes, there is no indication they made wine to sell from them. Wines made from grapes grown in the area at the time were typically used for personal use and not sales. However, North Yakima was selling a lot of wine during its early years, although often it was done to help promote beer and breweries.
During its first few decades of existence, North Yakima had more saloons than it did other businesses. Competition among saloons in North Yakima was fierce, and the sale of any form of alcohol gave a saloon an added advantage over the saloon next door.
The adding of the sale of domestic and imported wines to their choice of drinks, even if the saloon was owned by a brewery, could give it an edge over the next guy. Competition among saloons was most likely the fiercest on the block situated between East Yakima Avenue, Front Street, East Chestnut and South First Street, where saloons sat next to one another.
One of the earliest saloons in the city to advertise the sale of wine was the 5-Cent Mug Saloon, owned by Fred Mehler. Mehler was not only a saloon owner, he was also an agent for the Puget Sound Brewing Co. (Founded in 1888, the Puget Sound Brewing Co. was one of the largest brewing companies in Washington, with agents stationed throughout the Pacific Northwest.)
Mehler acted as the agent for Puget Sound Brewing and operated his saloon on South Front Street, between East Yakima Avenue and East Chestnut, until approximately 1895.
One of Mehler’s biggest competitors was John Shull. Shull owned and operated a hotel with a saloon on the same block, but it was on the south side of East Yakima Avenue, between Front Street and First Street. He sold beer and wine at his establishment, and it wasn’t long before he took over Mehler’s location and position.
In April 1895, the Puget Sound Brewing Co. decided to erect a two-story brick building on South Front Street, the location of Mehler’s Saloon. By that May, Shull had become the local agent for Puget Sound Brewing. Although he oversaw the completion of the brewery’s new building, soon afterward he left the area to reside elsewhere. This didn’t end the life of the brewery company selling wine in the city, however.
Another saloon competitor in 1895 was The Mascot, owned by John Imsland and Andrew Johnson. Located on East Yakima Avenue on the same block, the Mascot also advertised the sale of wine. Johnson ultimately left the business and Imsland found a new partner named Napier. The partnership ended when they closed the saloon after owing Puget Sound Brewing $700 for beer.
Ironically, Johnson was the local agent for the Puget Sound Brewing Co. at the time and when Imsland and Napier closed the saloon. He obtained his license to sell alcohol by purchasing the license issued to none other than Imsland and Napier. Johnson operated a saloon from within the new Puget Sound Brewing Co. building on South Front Street and sold wine along with beer.
A fire in 1907 destroyed most of the wood saloons on the block, although property owners rebuilt using brick, and saloons still operated on the block until social pressure and Prohibition struck. Although in 1908, Andrew Johnson remained working as the local agent for the Pacific Brewing and Malting Co. after the fire, he wouldn’t do so from a saloon on South Front Street.
Today the city block that once housed the most saloons that sold wine to complement beer sales has changed dramatically. Little remains, with few of the brick buildings constructed after the fire, to serve as a reminder of the city’s once saloon-packed block.
